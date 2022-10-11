COLUMN: Everyone benefits from public schools

Most communities around Oklahoma are small rural towns, whose common interest is the school system.
From the Tahlequah Tigers to the Guymon Tigers, from the Hulbert Riders to the Hobart Bearcats, and from the Keys Pirates to the Poteau Pirates, we see community pride and unity coalesce around the schools. I graduated from public schools, and believed I got an excellent education and had dedicated teachers and administrators. And after school, what did we do? Football games, basketball games, track, drama club, band, choir, and glee club.
Our lives, and most of our parents' lives, were built around a common understanding that there is value in supporting public education. In each of those schools, I suspect, there were rich and poor kids, but in the small towns where I went to school - Enid, Guymon, and Yukon - we were mostly friends and supported one another. We didn't always "hang out" together, but when it came time to support our school, there was only one to support.
In larger cities, and even in Yukon in those days, there were private schools - often religiously-affiliated - where some kids went to school. We didn't know much about those schools or the kids - at least, I didn't. Our focus was on our school. The communities supported the schools through taxes and bond elections, fundraisers, PTA, homecoming parades, and graduation celebrations. When parents wanted to send their kids to private schools, they did what they had to in order to pay for it. They knew going in that it was their choice, and their kids could go to the public schools, but they chose otherwise. Their choice.
Since the inception of public education as envisioned by Horace Mann, it has worked pretty darn well. But now we have some politicians who have decided their way is better, and public dollars should go equally to those private schools and even to parents who choose to home school their kids. One of their arguments is those are taxpaying citizens, and they shouldn't have to help pay for the education of other children and not derive any benefit themselves. That makes as much sense as saying if I don't drive, I shouldn't have to pay taxes to build streets. The benefits we derive from the "commons" are not always direct. Even if I have no children, my doctor is someone's child, and they received a good education, most likely from public schools, and I benefit from their education.
Likewise, even if I don't drive, if I have a medical emergency, I want an ambulance to get here ASAP. Good roads make that possible. You get the picture, right? We all benefit from public investment. So, what if I want a private road to my house? Should you pay for it? What if I want to divert some money from the highway fund to my driveway? Does that set well with you? No? Well, that is exactly what is being proposed by some politicians, and it's easy to find out who they are.
They want to divert money from Tahlequah Public Schools to help pay for kids to go to Bishop Kelly, Holland Hall, or Cascia Hall in Tulsa - actually, any private school anywhere. I would think we would have learned a lesson from the Epic Charter Schools fiasco, where public money was funneled right into the owners' bank accounts. Millions of dollars were squandered and even more with an audit. Sure, we're trying to get some back, but I would rather we keep our public dollars in our public schools. Let's do that.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.