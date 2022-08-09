COLUMN: Everyone can't be a dictator

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis again rocked the social media political world this past week by suspending State Attorney Andrew Warren, chief prosecutor for Hillsborough County, which includes the city of Tampa.
Republicans around the state and the country applauded the decision, while Democrats again accused DeSantis of being an aspiring autocrat, a pathetic bully, and a dictator, saying the move was an abuse of power.
DeSantis said he looked at all the state attorneys and focused especially on Warren because of his failure to enforce many Florida laws that were enacted and supported by a vast majority of residents in the state, with many calling Warren's acts and the acts of other liberal prosecutors as a subversion of democracy. The governor claimed Warren did not have the right to pick and choose which of Florida's laws he would and would not pursue.
Warren, in turn, accused DeSantis of "trying to overthrow democracy" and called the move a political stunt. While Florida overall is a conservative state, Hillsborough County is one that is more liberal, especially Tampa, and has been a focus of elections for many years. Warren first won his seat in 2016 and in the last election was reelected by more than 46,000 votes.
The funny thing is how both sides call those on the other side dictators, which basically is saying if an elected official on the opposite side from you does something you don't like, that official is a dictator. This got started many years ago, and I can recall Democrats calling Reagan, Bush Sr., Bush Jr., and Trump dictators. In fairness, Republicans have also been consistent in calling Clinton, Obama, and Biden dictators. Now the term has filtered its way down the political pipeline with Govs. DeSantis, Newson, Cuomo, Stitt, Fallin, Abbott, and a whole host of others being called likewise. Even tribal leaders cannot get away from the term, as all of them from both of our local tribes have each had the label attached to them at some point for at least the past three decades.
In actuality, the definition of dictator is, "a ruler with total power over a country, typically one who has obtained control by force." An additional definition comes from the ancient Romans, and was a chief magistrate with absolute power, appointed in an emergency. In the case of the DeSantis' move, he had authority under the Florida constitution to do what he did; thus he is not a dictator under that example.
Some of the scariest dictators in history included Julius Caesar, Attila the Hun, Vlad III (aka Vlad the Impaler), and Queen Mary (aka Bloody Mary). In more recent historical times, our parents and grandparents saw the likes of Joseph Stalin, Vladimir Lenin, Benito Mussolini, and of course, Adolf Hitler. In more modern times, we ourselves have seen Saddam Hussein, Mao Zedong, Fidel Castro, Pol Pot, Idi Amin, Kim Jong-un, and Bashar al-Assad among others currently in power.
In no way, shape, or form has Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George Bush Jr. and Sr., Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan, Ron DeSantis, Kevin Stitt, or others who get thrown in that category, even come close to any of the real dictators mentioned above.
To those who like to say that - stop. Just stop. It's foolish and ridiculous-sounding. Just because you disagree with someone's policies doesn't make him or her a dictator. However, it is good to be on the lookout for those who would like to become such. That's an area where all Americans should stand together.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the president of Maloy PR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.