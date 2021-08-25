Leonard Cohen’s song, “Everybody Knows,” is an atypical klezmer disco tune about destiny, fate, and foregone conclusions: “Everybody knows the dice are loaded. Everybody knows the deck is stacked.”
I first heard that tune when Leon Briggs performed it at a sheriff’s race fundraiser; she won, by the way. Cherokee County elected its first woman sheriff that year. Cohen’s version is available on YouTube. It is a powerhouse of raw, stoic emotion about a brick wall of inevitability. Oklahoma is like that, too, when it comes to equipping its democracy with equal voting power.
Over the past 10 years, since the last census, Oklahoma voters have been relocating from rural to metropolitan counties. This spring, state lawmakers hypothesized a redistricting map and planned to meet in August for a special legislative session to pass new boundaries. It turns out the Legislature can’t use the spring map because it doesn't go far enough to ensure one person will equal one vote in Congress.
Redistricting is the remapping process occurring every 10 years to adjust the district lines for state House, Senate and U.S. congressional representatives. This year, some readers will be switched into districts represented by lawmakers they have never voted for, because dramatic boundary changes are in the works for Cherokee County, and specifically around its watersheds.
Oklahoma State Senate districts must be “compact, contiguous, preserve political subdivisions, and preserve communities of interest” so as to satisfy Oklahoma Constitution Article 5, Section 9A. Three different ballot initiatives were launched, but none will fly, dashing hopes that Oklahoma could work from an objective respect for both major political parties.
This leaves Cherokee County Democrats – all Oklahoma Democrats, in fact – totally at the behest of Republicans. Here’s proof: As structured, the lieutenant governor chairs the redistricting commission, which is composed of six Republicans, plus a Democrat who is chosen by a Republican. Republican lawmakers have institutionalized partisan bias in their favor by owning six-sevenths of the mapping power.
If that is not twisted enough, pile on the fact that "preserving political subdivisions" builds upon the 2011 redistricting plan that was found in Campaign Legal Center’s research to be more mathematically biased than 93 percent of the nation’s redistricting plans. Congratulations, Oklahoma: We're in the top 10 for something. We are building on a foundation of biased assumptions, and wondering why we consistently elect local Democrat public servants, but Democrats never win in races when Republican lawmakers gerrymander the boundary lines of Oklahoma City and beltway races.
Since the last head count, Congressional District 2 population has declined relatively by over 69,793 folks, which will make CD2 bigger on the map, but sparser within. Out of five congressional seats, the relative voting strength of both major parties should result in two Republicans, two Democrats and one more Republican – two-fifths Democrat and three-fifths Republican. All things being equal, Republicans in Oklahoma would win 10 percent more elections in a hypothetical perfectly-tied election.
But all things are not equal. Oklahoma is a "crack and pack" state, where boundary lines "crack" through Democratic strongholds to split blue neighborhoods right through the middle of Tahlequah. Areas where vote strength is too formidable to dilute with rural Republican votes are "packed," or concentrated, consisting of as many Democrats as possible into one rambling obtusely-shaped district with a vast cherry-picked perimeter. If not divide and conquer, then corral.
Seven maps have been submitted by Oklahoma citizens urging redistricting fairness and neutrality. All of them are a better fit for Park Hill Democrats than the proposal. All Oklahomans are currently invited to propose a map for congress, according to the state website. The proof is in the math that redistricting can restore historical neutrality to CD2. It will only happen if democracy is more sacred than winning at any cost.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
