COLUMN: Evidence shows Trump planned riot

Well, grab your socks, hose, and pull, ladies and gentlemen.
Question: What is it that undercuts Donald Trump's claim that the Jan. 6 rally was just something that got "out of hand"? Answer: We learned last week via messages from Trump aides that Trump planned the Jan. 6 march from the Ellipse to the Capitol. A second phase of the rally was also planned.
Thus, there is illicit intent. Then Trump lied to make the march look spontaneous. Think about it: A planned march to the Capitol when he knew insurrectionists were armed, and Trump even ordered metal detectors removed. This march, which was planned by the former president of the United States, was Trump's last plot to overturn the election with a violent mob, since the weaponization of the Department of Justice failed.
Trump's pressure plan on Vice President Mike Pence didn't work because Pence refused to exercise a power neither the Constitution nor the Federal Electoral Count Act permits. The military coup that was discussed within the White House on Dec.18 did not materialize. This was the meeting in which Trump gave lawyer Sidney Powell a security clearance as a "special counsel" to act in concert with the military to further the coup.
Trump even had a written executive order prepared in which the Defense Department was directed to seize voting machines. Thus, Trump turned a violent mob on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. And it was a mob that he, himself, had been fueling for weeks before the insurrection, including the day of the insurrection. The Trump hearsay defense is evaporating.
Last Tuesday, we heard about the “unhinged” meeting on Dec. 18, 2020, with screaming and profanities. This meeting involved Trump, Powell, Rudy Giuliani, Michael Flynn, and the Overstock guy. The adults in the room included Pat Cipollone and Eric Herschmann. This meeting was also outside the realm of White House protocols.
A series of Trump advisers had informed Trump that after the electors had met on Dec. 14, that was it; it was over. Remember Trump’s rallying call to the Proud Boys during the September 2020 debate, when he couldn't even condemn white extremists? DHS officials knew about the violent rhetoric on social media regarding the Jan. 6 rally. However, the legal system does not look at how words are used in a vacuum. But there is a possibility of directly linking Trump’s complete dereliction of duty on Jan. 6, when he ordered metal detectors taken down, while Trump knew some of the insurrectionists had firearms.
We heard how the Trump call to his violent base impacted some of the insurrectionists with at least one interview with a Jan. 6 rioter. Trump knew exactly what he was doing. Indictments are only a matter of time.
Trump’s entire history is that of surrounding himself with people who tell him what he wants to hear. Trump refused to listen to Bill Barr, campaign managers, and other close White House officials who informed him there was no fraud. So, Trump has Giuliani, Powell, and the Overstock guy in this meeting that went totally south.
Oath Keepers and Proud Boys have been charged with sedition/conspiracy with long potential prison terms. The challenge in a federal court will be to connect the dots, though, between the former president and armed extremists. The bottom line is that Make America Great Again insurrectionists saw the “Will be wild!” Trump tweet as a call to arms. Stay tuned for today’s hearings, and the DOJ will be watching.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
