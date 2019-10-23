Cyberwarfare began as a military application involving espionage, sabotage, propaganda, and economic disruption. Then it broke out in the 2016 election as Democratic National Convention hacking, controversy over Hillary’s emails, fomenting social disruption by agitating radical groups, and libeling candidates.
Lawmakers should be ardently safeguarding the 2020 election from foreign election meddling. U.S. intelligence agencies are not equipped to handle the scale of it on American soil.
Canadian-born Christopher Wylie is a data analyst who blew the whistle on Cambridge Analytica, a company that crosshatched information gleaned on the internet from about 87 million people. The company matched up online data to target and predict which voters would be likely to swing for Trump. Wylie’s new book details how Steve Bannon used Mercer family funding to muck about in, not just the U.S. presidential election (at first for Ted Cruz and then for Donald Trump), but also to stir up the call for Brexit – British exit from the European Union.
Even Facebook users who were careful not to authorize third-party use of their data were caught up in the scheme, because users didn’t know that when they clicked, their friends’ data could be accessed, too. Today, Britain is still trying to figure out how to exit the EU, and many voters are having buyer’s remorse over their votes. Does that sound familiar? Cambridge Analytica was banned from Facebook and went insolvent, but has evolved into a new entity that exists today.
The days of spambots mucking up chaos are not behind us. In October, Facebook’s security group Graphika, ferreted out Russian and Iranian bots that had infiltrated about 250,000 Facebook or Instagram users. Instagram was more wormy with bots than was Facebook. For the bots, the lusty days of sending viral shares are gone, because Graphika is catching those in its bubble analytics. Future bot activity will likely change strategy to sharing more posts. Translation: Bots will have to work harder and more expensively with more staffing power to invade the culture with the mischief their sponsors want to promulgate.
The 2020 election playbook is much the same as we saw in the last election: Sow divisiveness. Conservative-seeming fake accounts are pro-Trump. They attack or denigrate liberals. Liberal-seeming fake accounts tout against mainstream candidates. Joe Biden is often the loser in the disinformation campaign "in much the same way as Hillary Clinton was," says Daily Beast.
Because an effective government response isn’t forthcoming, here are some tips.
Never friend people you don’t know unless they already have friends in common with you, and the mutual friend is a sophisticated user who probably took the time to screen for a fake account. Consider grammar usage, the content of posts, and whether the potential new friend is local. Most bots are mimicking arch-conservatives in the heartland and Black Lives Matter activists, apparently because those have been successful in the past. Be wary of fake friend requests from bereaved handsome men with military honors and shiny cars who are sentimental about puppies and kittens, roses and wine. You can spot those a mile off, with their bland posts and short user histories. Religion, patriotism, and flattery are found in their posts, or vitriol.
Whomever you befriend can access your posts, see your friends’ posts, and eventually intrude into a wide network including their friends, too. They can mine your data or use your click to gain access to your audience to interject acerbic memes. False memes can spread like wildfire, picked up by incredulous people whose sensibilities are offended, but who share postings without first confirming the truth at Snopes or PolitiFact.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
