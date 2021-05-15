Many people know about various stereotypes regarding race, religions, gender, and even social economic status. Some tend to group people depending on their perceived stereotype or generalization.
But judging a person based on a stereotype is dangerous and irresponsible. Just because some people fall within general stereotypes does not mean we should assume all people within the group are the same. Potentially life-long friendships or business relationships could be missed because of an internal view of a certain group of people.
Are you the stereotype generally placed upon people such as yourself? Are you OK if you are that stereotype? Some stereotypes may be perceived as better than others, but everyone is not the same. For example, not all tall people are basketball players, not all women like the color pink, and not all men love barbecue sauce. Those are light-hearted examples, but others can be damaging when related to race, religion, and upbringing.
When thinking about another person, we should first remember he or she is a human, and thus will be guided by some of the same things that guide us. People may be guided by religion, social experiences, family structure, placed they've lived, and what mentors they have had.
Unfortunately, many of us have bias when it comes to dealing with race. We have allowed the things we see on television or hear through music to frame a picture of certain people. But we should all take a moment to realize we do have some racial insensitivity within us, and work to think outside the box when dealing with people of other races. We mustn't be the stereotypical people who believe in all stereotypes, because we could lose a wealth of experience throughout our lives.
Experiencing other cultures, religions, and ways of life can be a breath of fresh air. We are all responsible for how we live our lives, and desegregating it is key to unlocking our potential happiness and awareness of others. It is not enough to just work with people of different races, genders, and upbringing; it is important to embrace the notion of trying to learn more and personally experience the cultures of other people.
It is not always about race, either, because we may be able to experience a culture or religion different from ours with someone of the same race. Give it a shot and see how it works. You have nothing to lose but so much to gain.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co., which produces Toasted Wine Fruit Spreads. He is also an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
