COLUMN: Extremists don't have Oklahoma elephant population's well-being in mind

Many readers may not be aware that Oklahoma is home to a herd of endangered Asian elephants. The Endangered Ark Foundation is home to a family of 16 of these majestic animals that are retired from the circus.
These animals live quite the life, with special tailored care, daily spa treatments, and specialized weekly pedicures. Nutrition is of utmost importance with diets of hay, grain, fruits, and vegetables provided each day. For the older elephants, such as the 70-year-old matriarch of the herd, the hay and other food is ground up to make it easier to eat, ensuring full nutritional value.
School groups, families, and the public have a unique opportunity to see and be educated firsthand about this endangered species. Their population has declined and there are estimated to be only between 20,000 to 40,000 left in the wild. Conservation centers such as EAF are vital in keeping these stunning animals safe and protected.
Sadly, there are animal rights extremist organizations that would rather see this herd - and others like them around the world - killed than live out their lives in protected safe havens and interacting with trained handlers who love and care for them. These groups do all they can to villainize and discredit conservation groups, instead of supporting these important organizations.
Many individuals who are part of these extremist organizations think animals are better off trying to survive on their own in the wild, instead of feeling the caring love of a human being. Some of these groups have indicated the animals would be better off killed than living with human caretakers. This is why House Bill 3281, known as the Endangered Ark Foundation Preservation Act, is so important. It protects the foundation that is protecting these marvelous wonders of God's creations. The written purpose of the bill is to preserve the safety, health, and well-being of elephants in Oklahoma.
Extremist organizations object to wording in the proposed legislation, which states it shall not be considered cruelty to animals as provided for in existing law for this nonprofit conservation center to practice free and protected contact. "Free contact" means the use of tools and techniques, such as an elephant guide and tether, to assist during intensive procedures in the treatment of the animal.
"Protected contact" means the contact between the animal and the handler through a barrier, which protects both the animal and the human.
In short, the bill clarifies existing law and protects the conservation center, since it is not classified under current law as a zoo and doesn't have the same protections. Activists are pointing to the use of the guide and using scare tactics by calling the tool extreme names like "bullhook" and "weapon." The guide is simply that: a guide. The design allows for the elephant to be cued with a forward or back motion and used with verbal instructions. It is not used to harm or injure the elephant.
Without the proper tools and training, no animal - including dogs and livestock - can be reliably guided. Training and control of any animal is essential to clean, exercise and properly care for the animal in a safe and effective manner and for human interaction with handlers and veterinarians.
Don't be fooled by the tactics used by extremists who would rather see these beautiful animals destroyed than live out their lives in the safety and security of the home they have always known. HB 3281 is a positive bill that cares for and protects these endangered animals. It's good for the elephants and the humans who can enjoy them, and it's good for Oklahoma.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications and the former director of the Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
