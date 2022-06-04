COLUMN: Extremists prevent healing in America

I shouldn't have tried to take vacation. Every time I do, something awful happens.
It may be a staff member turning in notice, having admitted to a concern that doing so before I left would ruin my vacation. Or someone gets sick. Or a new project has surfaced and I'm already behind. Or I screwed something up, or forgot to do it, before I left. Almost always, there's a problem with a flight, or a train is late, or the best roller coaster in the park breaks down.
This time, there were mass shootings. Extreme news often happens when I hope for a few days of rest and relaxation. But when nightmares begin to unfold, journalists rush into action. Our job is to tell the public what's going on - and sometimes, to call for change. We're taught our role is to give voice to the voiceless, and to "inform, persuade and entertain." There's nothing entertaining about a mass shooting, although the glee with which some politicians address such situations, and the trite talking points they utter, suggest that in the ramp-up to an election, they'll do or say anything to stir up the gun-bristling base.
Don't misunderstand. My husband owns guns, too, though most are locked in a safe. He's a crack shot, and so is our son. I used to be, but haven't practiced in a while. Perhaps I should start. I may need to protect myself against the next guy threatening to kill journalists because we're "woke," or "liberal," or something worse. They're almost always wrong.
In case you haven't noticed, threats against journalists have increased exponentially since 2016. Let's just say when a high-profile individual calls the media "the enemy of the people" twice a day on average, it won't be long before some weak-minded whack job comes up with a warped definition of "patriot" and decides to defend god and country against the bleeding-heart left. When they don't have the intellectual acumen to make their point with eloquent discourse, those types choose violence.
On Friday, while riding the train to Fort Worth from Chicago, I noticed a meme posted by the wife of one of my cousins on my mother's side of the family. Jen's meme depicted two children sitting on the floor, one with a "Little Red Riding Hood" book, and the other, some sort of "assault weapon." I use that phrase knowing someone will object to the characterization, but verbiage aside, the meme read like this: "One of child is holding something that's been banned in America to protect them."
The irony can hardly be missed. We've all seen the lengths our Legislature will go to in its zeal to prevent children from getting information they may need later, while standing mum on physical protection they need now. Earlier this week, top-tier politicians celebrated an anti-transgender law that will almost certainly backfire, as bearded baritones begin strolling into women's restrooms. These dirty-minded miscreants are not trying to "protect" children; they're trying to control them with an all-out assault on education. An educated kid might understand what they're doing and turn on them. But those types, too, turn on a dime. If the "base" suddenly decided it opposed unfettered gun rights, some public servants would leave a slime trail in their haste to call for a ban on assault weapons.
Some lawmakers paint public schools as harbingers of evil and promoters of perversions, yet they overlook the fact that children subjected to book bans can get the foulest material imaginable on their cell phones. A senator in Texas wants to reduce the number of doors in schools, apparently not worried that a fire or other disaster may require kids to leave by many exits. Few have the stomach to suggest any meaningful gun law reform, because they may get voted out if they try to quash "freedom" - although it's difficult to understand why more rigid background checks would impinge upon the "freedom" of anyone fit to carry. What about the freedom to avoid being shot by a wackadoodle with a grudge?
The usual drivel is being bandied about, but this recent spate of hate has put some of it to rest. The "good guy with a gun" theory is out, because 19 supposed "good guys" didn't have the intestinal fortitude to rush in and save the students and teachers in Uvalde, and the "good guys" have been lying about some elements of the situation. Or, are we to assume that all those cops were "bad guys"? Many people are saying they'll be packing from now on, and that's their right. But do we really want to return to the ways of the Old West, where disagreements are settled on the town square at high noon? A bad guy can still shoot a gun-toter in the back when he's tying up his horse in the stable.
Whatever happens, we all need to remember two things, and those who don't accept these truisms need to do a bit more research and educate themselves, before the politicians force the population into total ignorance. The late, great Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia said Second Amendment rights aren't absolute, and as the verdict in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard case has proved, First Amendment rights aren't absolute, either.
Something is wrong with this country, and we can't fix it until we stop dealing in absolutes and extremes. Life is a big gray area, with lots of in-betweens and roadblocks and diversions - just like vacations.
