COLUMN: 'Facebook for two' has its problems

I asked a friend the other day why she shared a Facebook account with her husband. She asked me if Chris and I shared a checking account. Point taken.
I tell people a relationship between two people can only work if both parties have one leg in the set of pants. It never works well when either individual wears the pants entirely. This doesn't mean both parties don't need their privacy at times. But if you're sharing a Facebook account because you don't trust your significant other, one of you has a problem.
Most couples share a checking account for expediency's sake. I have control of our checking account mainly because my husband wants nothing to do with it. He has cash that he has, as he puts it, "ratholed." He also has credit cards, which means he's never without a means of purchasing a tool. Letting him carry the checkbook would be a mistake. When we first got together, I noticed he "rounded" up or down in the register, and as far as balancing the checkbook, forget it. I'm by no means OCD, but I can't live with the fear that I might be overdrawn. The only time he asks for a check is when he's going to the dump. He likely reasons he shouldn't have to pay for that privilege from his stash, since I generate part of the trash.
Chris is not on Facebook, nor does he have any intention of getting there. A few years back, he "accidentally" opened an account while trying to gain access to some information, and the constant email reminders to "finish your profile" or "start interacting now!" or "[insert name] is waiting to connect with you!" drove him crazy. He began to suspect the motives of those who were trying to "friend" him, even if they had known him for years. "What do they want?" he kept asking me. "Can't they just call?"
That question has an easy answer: It's simpler to interact with other human beings via social media, texting, or emails than to deal with them person-to-person, or on the phone. When the phone rings, you can answer it or blow it off. With a text, email, or social media tagging or message, you can deal with it at your leisure. I don't know about the rest of you, but I don't have much time for person-to-person anymore. If I'm able to wrangle a little time away from the office, I need to spend it with my husband, who occasionally complains he feels neglected because I work so much. But he knew what he was getting into when he married me.
I'm not complaining about the long hours, either. I feel a real imperative to do whatever I can to help save newspapers. That means, as a regional editor, I am available at all times to help editors of other CNHI Oklahoma newspapers, if any of the wisdom I've picked up in my 42 years in the business can serve them. I would like to spend more time with them than I do, but something always seems to come up at the TDP that needs attention.
But I digress. Just because you don't have much time for your significant other does not mean you need to be sharing a social media account. First of all, other people render judgment; they speculate about which one of you forced the other into the two-for-one. That leads to contemplation about the possibility one of you is being abused. There are whispered questions, or concerned discussions in private chat groups: "Do you think he beats her? I wonder which one of them had an affair?" But it's also confusing. Friends might assume they're having a discussion with one of you, when in fact the other one is engaging in the dialogue. It's inconvenient to ask, at the beginning of every discussion, "Which one of you am I talking to?"
I know a little bit about this strange situation, because my youngest sister and her husband share a Facebook account, under his name. She has no real interest in Facebook, nor does she have the time - between her job as an engineer and shuttling her two "tweens" back and forth between volleyball games, music lessons, and whatever else they're doing. When she does decide to pipe up, she will usually identify herself: "This is Shannon" -- so whomever she's talking to won't mistake her for Jeff. At this point, it's hardly necessary. I recognize both of their "voices." Shannon is cynical, like I am, and you can see the eye rolls in most of her comments. Jeff is usually cheerful or sentimental, but he's an HR guy, so that could be expected.
I'm beginning to think that when your significant other is not on Facebook and you are, it's because the absent one thinks ignorance is bliss, or that the time-suck is not worth the hassle. In my husband's case, he would rather piddle around with his tools than scroll through memes, cat photos, and warnings that if you don't repost, you'll be in trouble with Jesus. Also, he isn't exactly diplomatic. If someone made a stupid statement, he would call the person on it, and before long, he would be bereft of people on his friends list.
He doesn't care what I say about him in the newspaper, either. I told him several times he is a frequent topic, and other people have occasionally told him that, too, prompting him to ask, "What did you say?" He's not a kid, so I have no intention of reading my columns to him like we read bedtime stories to our son every evening. Either he's going to have to shadow me on Facebook, or check out the TDP website. I think I'd rather he do the latter.
