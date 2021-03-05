On Thursday, I kept shaking my head as I watched a thread unravel on the Tahlequah Daily Press' Facebook timeline. The comments spun off the post of a story from the Associated Press about how conservatives in many states have launched campaigns to tighten voter restrictions.
What set many people off was not the topic, but the introduction to the story, which alluded to former President Trump’s claims that the election was stolen from him. The lede – the first paragraph, in journalese – mentioned Trump's “false claims.” A few of the more rational commenters took umbrage with the adjective “false” and opined that the writer should have selected something like "unsubstantiated." I can’t disagree, although there has been no evidence to indicate widespread election fraud that cost Trump the election, and dozens of courts – many peopled with Trump's own picks, and including the uber-conservative Supreme majority – rejected the assertions. Most media outlets do use the adjective "baseless" in referring to the fraud allegations.
The venom that spewed fourth from several people — some at Biden supporters on the thread, others at the AP but most at TDP — would be almost unbelievable, if we had not already been exposed to it for the past few years. How dare the local newspaper share a story about voter restrictions with readers? And how dare we allow the implication that Trump's fraud allegations are – well, fraudulent? One of them even called erstwhile Trump loyalist Attorney General Bill Barr a "tresonist" (sic) for failing to find that proof.
Since not a single one of the extreme haters on Facebook is an actual newspaper subscriber, it’s safe to say that those folks did not read past the first paragraph, even if they still had a few free clicks. Once they saw mention of Trump's claims about election fraud – which they believe, even if people with investigatory powers don’t – they began to rip out their hair and say the first things that came into their heads, thereby revealing their true character. Extreme hatred aimed at the media or anyone else just for implying Trump may be wrong about something is irrational.
I openly agreed the choice of "false" as an adjective rendered an opinion, since there's always a chance that even 20 years down the road, someone will come up with that proof they say exists. Private conservations with three local conservatives – all of whom have been featured in high-profile and positive TDP news stories over the past few years – offered similar analyses of the enraged faction. These three gentlemen are generally rational and respond to hostile howls against their expressions of opinion in a calm, if sometimes sarcastic, manner. (Well, I'll take that back. One of the three has all but stopped commenting, admitting some other participants anger him so much that he sometimes doesn't even read the whole story, and backs away before he says something he regrets.)
It’s that way these days, and not just for devastated Trump fans who cannot accept the fact that their idol lost the election. (I can say "fact" because Trump is no longer in the White House.) I don’t understand this attitude. Having the ability to observe large swaths of the population, as well as my own family and friends, I had no problem believing Trump won in 2016. Had he won last year, I would have accepted that as well, although I would not have liked it. That admission, in some eyes, makes me a piece of trash who deserves death. Joe Biden was not my choice, either, and that admission would also buy me a death sentence, in some books. I do admit to a fondness for his German shepherd dogs, and thereby a disgust for the NewsMax wisecracker who demeaned the elder beast.
Why is it that people feel compelled to comment about topics on which they have absolutely no knowledge? Raising hell over a story when you’ve only read the headline, or maybe the first paragraph, is ludicrous. The whole time the thread was up, not a single one of the non-reader comments defended the voter restrictions being put into place in many states, including our own. Nor, to be fair, did anyone decry them. Among those proposals are the elimination of drop boxes, shorter absentee voting windows, far fewer polling places, and rigid identification requirements – some to the degree that Oklahoma's ID system wouldn't be tolerated. Experts on both sides of the fence admit such restrictions will impose hardship on lower-income and minority voters – who, unfortunately, are often one and the same.
So why would we want to make it harder to vote, rather than easier? Isn't the idea to make it possible for every person who is a citizen of this country to cast a ballot without extreme difficulty? Well, no.
During a SCOTUS hearing last week, Justice Amy Coney Barrett – Trump's last appointee – asked why the Republican Party in Arizona was motivated to push these issue: “What’s the interest of the Arizona RNC in keeping, say, the out-of-precinct ballot disqualification rules on the books?" Attorney Michael Carvin answered the question: “Because it puts us at a competitive disadvantage relative to Democrats. Politics is a zero-sum game. ... It’s the difference between winning an election 50-49 and losing an election 51 to 50.”
Or, as one of the respondents on the TDP timeline put it, "All Democrats are cheaters and they shouldn't get to vote." That begs the question of, why even bother to have elections? There are some – like Carvin, and bless his heart for his honesty! – who would be just fine with a dictatorship. That should worry all of us.
