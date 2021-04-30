The other day, someone called me a "weirdo." This is not news; I readily admit I have some strange phobias and obsessions. But I don't think I'm OCD – at least, not in the clinical sense. Everyone has ticks and traits that, if they were common knowledge, would cause other folks to give them wide berths on the street.
I swim laps at the NSU pool, and I prefer to do 5 or 6 miles a week. It staves off the effects of arthritis, but it's also a great stress reliever. If the pool is closed, I get frustrated. Sometimes, I'm fascinated by the reasons, though; the latest closure occurred because a miscreant broke in and left glass all over the deck and the bottom of the pool. I heard a rumor there was video, and I wish NSU officials would just give me five minutes alone with the punks. I feel certain I could straighten them out. What were they after, anyway? Some of those Adirondack chairs, or a plastic bench?
The would-be thieves would do better to come after my wardrobe; my collection of bling is worth more than those benches. I have bling on my T-shirts, sweaters and pants, as well as a fuzzy sequined flamingo Christmas sweater dress I forgot to wear this past season. I've bought a single outfit this year, and thanks to COVID-inspired weight gain, I can't wear the fake pearl-encrusted skinny jeans and silky baby blue blouse without revealing a muffin top to a disgusted world. But I'm mainly obsessed with blingy and glittery shoes. My sister Lisa and I went on a tennis shoe binge a few years back and bought every color in the rainbow. There was shame involved when we recognized an addiction looming.
But back to pools. Although I love to swim, I perversely fear pool drains. My fellow lap swimmers know about it, because I don’t wear goggles, and people always ask why. When you wear goggles, you can see clearly – and not only can you gauge the depth of the water at the “deep end” – a problem for those with mild acrophobia, like myself – but you can discern the features of the drains. I've traced the abject dread to possible sources. My maternal grandmother used to take us to Swatek Park in Oklahoma City when we were kids. In the wall of the 3-foot “deep end” of the pool was a gaping, round maw of a drain, with a dark grate and an even darker hole behind it. But this orifice was nothing compared to the two dusky, rectangular voids at the farthest reaches of the 10-foot-deep end of the pool at the old YMCA in Muskogee. This is where I learned to swim and dive, but I was always uneasy. I was sure some Y employee would accidentally flip a switch, and twin whirlpools would form, taking everyone in their path to the bottom and fixing them there. The knowledge that this pool is covered over, owing to the fact that the "Y" is now a day care or something, is almost worse for my imagination. What thing, with razor-sharp teeth and fetid fur, might lie in the dark beneath the planks?
Inappropriate pity for inanimate objects may be worst than the fear of them. I've admitted I feel sorry for food items that look like animals. When I was about 3, and my paternal grandmother gave me a box of animal crackers – the red box shaped like a circus train car, with the little white rope handle. I had to close my eyes to eat them, and even then, I could feel the eyes of the hippos, rhinos and zebras gazing sadly at me as they met their fate, ground to bits by my teeth and disintegrated in my stomach acid. After that, I shied away from animal crackers, and urged my siblings to do so as well. They didn't understand my idiosyncrasy, but the Easter bunny did. Every Easter eve, we’d put out our baskets, and the next morning, they would be filled with the green plastic grass, jellybeans, malted milk eggs and other treats. Each basket also contained a centerpiece: For my siblings, it was a hollow chocolate Easter rabbit; for me, a hollow chocolate egg. All was well, if I didn’t have to witness anyone else’s barbaric consumption. Lisa was tactful, taking her prize to another room for a discrete nibble. But my brother Kevin was more obnoxious. The year he finally overtook me in size, he held me down and forced me to watch as he bit the ears off his bunny, and popped off its little candy eye. I'll say this for Peter Cottontail: He has a long memory. When he began visiting my son, I couldn’t help but notice that he would forego his chocolate doppelganger and leave instead a chocolate egg.
I suffer from other pathologies. I can’t stand to see a doll naked. When we were kids, my sister would strip all her dolls of their clothing, and I would dutifully follow behind and dress them. If I couldn’t find their clothes, I got a wash cloth and safety pin, and if those were unavailable, I wrapped them in toilet paper. And remember how we all cried when Old Yeller died, and when Bambi's mom got slaughtered by an evil hunter? I took that a step farther. "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" came out the same year my son was born, so he didn't see it until he was about 5. There's a part where the villain submerges a sweet-looking little cartoon shoe, with face and all, into a vat of acid. My son's eyes welled up with tears and he said, "Why did they kill that shoe? What did that shoe ever do to anyone?" I have not been able to watch that movie since, and I'm tearing up just thinking about it.
You may be assuming I'm a vegetarian, but I do eat meat, and I don't feel sorry for those animals – probably because I can't see their faces. I also suspect plants have feelings, and that a Brussels sprout feels pain when it's pulled off the stalk and away from its brethren.
I imagine a few of you have now begun to Google in search of possible support groups. I appreciate the thought, but I may just comfort myself with another bling buy. Don't tell my husband.
