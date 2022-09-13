COLUMN: Facts are a must in reporting

This past week, Tahlequah High School was virtual due to an off-campus incident that happened over Labor Day weekend. Tragically, one person died and others were injured. There were also other victims, including students.
Since Native Americans were involved, the FBI was brought in with the Cherokee Nation and Tahlequah Police Department because of McGirt.
In today's era of social media and instant news, information becomes available in even remote parts of the world. Unlike many years ago, when individuals had to watch the evening news or read the morning paper, the entire world can find out news in minutes and see it happening in real time.
Having this instant access to information is a double-edged sword when it comes to finding out about news. Real journalists and news organizations have responsibilities to only state factual information from official sources. While it is true that some organizations slant one way or another on the political spectrum, traditional news sources are unbiased and deal with facts.
In today's world, there are many opinion shows cleverly disguised as "news programs," which often cause confusion. Many stories are blatantly slanted and biased, especially regarding political issues.
With social media, everyone can be a "reporter." Once someone has a thought or an assumption, or hears something, they can post it on their own page and instantaneously their version of the "story" is blasted out across the internet and can be shared among tens of thousands of followers.
Real journalists who are reporters, editors, and news directors struggle with the pressure to be the first to break the story, but their journalistic responsibilities and ethics mandate they only report the facts and not rely on rumors.
Often, when real media wait on reporting details of a story, they are accused of withholding information or covering up for an individual, a family, or an organization. That ludicrous assumption is laughable to those in the profession. Any journalist knows if they can be the one to break the big story, it can make their career, and their responsibilities and ethics require them to do so.
On the side of the organization - or the PR side, such as law enforcement - there are also responsibilities, laws, and ethics that must be followed. PR professionals want to get their side of the story out plainly and quickly, and good PR professionals work in tandem with their journalistic counterparts in the media.
Sometimes, those professionals are not able to discuss the facts at the moment, either due to legal restraints or other issues. For the PR person, this is a troublesome issue because the real pros know the last thing you ever say to a reporter are the words "no comment" or "off the record," because for a true reporter, there is no "off the record."
In the case of the Norman teacher who posted the link to banned books, the story across social media was that she was "fired" when she voluntarily chose to resign. In the case of the recent local shooting, rumors abounded. Blame was laid on the Tahlequah Police Department, the Daily Press, and the tribe for lack of timely information. It has been frustrating to all parties involved, but when the FBI became involved,the slow outflow of information became the norm.
Instead of believing a false conspiracy theory, be grateful that news organizations like TDP only rely on facts. The reader can know the information is real and not rumors. When getting your information from a real news organization, facts are a must, and we should be grateful even if we have to wait.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the president of Maloy PR.
