Another week has come and gone, and we are still where we were with COVID-19.
Overall, I have to give a big shoutout to those around the country and the world who are keeping the supply chains going – not only the manufacturers, but also the shipping companies as well, including truckers, railroads and airlines. They have done a fantastic job in getting necessary goods to stores in even the smallest of communities all over the U.S.
A few weeks ago, I discussed the importance of reporting the facts. In that article, I mentioned that a large part of the hysteria and hype has to do with the failed communication of those who should be keeping the critical information flow current and factual. I also mentioned that sharing false information causes more problems than the virus itself.
For local news, there is really only one place to turn, and that is here in the Daily Press. As I have said before, the staff here are doing an outstanding job at keeping us informed with information in Tahlequah and Cherokee County.
For national news, it gets more difficult to sift through what is fact and fiction. Usually, the first places I go are to Twitter and the BBC. With Twitter, I have to be careful and look at the source or the link for the story before I can trust what it says. Sadly, if it is one of our major national news outlets here in the U.S., I have to take much of what they say with caution, and in my grandparent’s terms, with a grain of salt. Why? Because quite frankly, I don’t totally trust them.
As a journalist who watches the daily press conferences from the president’s team, I get so frustrated I feel the need to bang my head against the wall. These reporters, and even some members of the team, have an important job, and Americans need them desperately right now to tell us what is going on with this pandemic. Much of what I see each day involves reporters trying to play “gotcha” and almost hoping all of America shuts completely down for good. I see some medical experts giving conflicting reports, and politicians at all government levels grandstanding to the point that it seems they never want to see this crisis end, because they feel the need to be important.
In the news day after day, we see a doctor say this medicine is working, while another says don’t take it. We hear hospitals are overrun with patients, then they turn around and say they are at half capacity or less because there are not enough patients. We hear this week or next week will be the worst, but things may stay shut down until October or November. What is really sickening are the politicians looking for political gain and money for useless projects at the expense of Americans needing true help.
So, here’s what I think most Americans want to say: Give us the facts, good and bad. If we know exactly and truthfully what we are dealing with, then we can begin to put together real working plans for all and gain hope. Remember this: The right message at the right time from the right person can save lives.
Americans are strong. We have overcome worse than this and we will overcome this battle as well. There is hope.
Come on, politicians and medical professionals – give us the facts! Then, we can begin to have hope.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
