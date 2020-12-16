Back in 2016, Variety magazine pondered how we, as viewers and readers, get accountability from cable news stations.
Variety said, “The always-on format of cable news promotes noise and stimulates conversation, but does not encourage viewer engagement. In fact, it does almost the opposite; watching cable news is allowing rhetoric to wash over you, news cycle to news cycle, with stultifying volume and repetition." Fox News told Variety it did not currently have an ombudsman, and had no ethics guidelines for journalistic standards.
In May 2020, 1,000 plaintiffs, calling themselves Washington League for Increased Transparency and Ethics (WASHLITE), brought a lawsuit on behalf of 1,000 complainants under the state of Washington’s consumer code, claiming Fox News knowingly disseminated false, erroneous, and incomplete COVID information, which caused the intentional infliction of emotional distress on its viewers. True, Fox called the virus a conspiracy hoax. There is an astounding comparison of Fox News commentators changing their tune about minimizing and downplaying the COVID risks.
The judge in WASHLITE v. Fox decided the case by applying the First Amendment issue on the basis of whether Fox knowingly and recklessly disseminated falsehoods. The judge did not address whether Fox made any specific false statements. Fox knew it had gotten a plum because it didn’t make the strategic error of upping the ante against the grassroots plaintiffs by demanding attorney fees.
Almost a third of a million people have died from COVID. In context, that’s equivalent to a population of about 17 cities the size of Tahlequah, wiped out by the infectious disease. And those are just the deaths. The judge in WASHLITE did not conduct a factual assessment of the claims made on cable news. The court ruled that Fox News had a First Amendment right to engage in political free speech, undampered by a duty to the truth.
How do we fix a media ecosystem that has been described as amplifying misinformation, entertaining conspiracy theories and discouraging audiences from taking concrete steps to protect themselves and others?
We have two balancing concerns in America. We want journalists to have the right of free speech guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution that we typically think of as an individual freedom. Yet who thinks it is a good idea for Fox to downplay the virus? Variety pointed out the talking heads of cable news speak at us, not with us. We, the viewers have no opportunity to discuss, refine, counter, contradict, get clarification, or get to the sources of conclusions. We can only turn off poor-quality news and turn to other sources.
You and I are more likely to sass back at the TVs in our homes than we are to do so in front of strangers. In airports, doctors' offices and other public places, responding to the constant stream of information (or not) might look strange to those who don’t know who consumes so much news from such a wide range of sources that we might have a refined understanding of the objective facts.
Everyone has an opinion. I happen to have degrees in political science and law. I footnote my articles so my editor can assess the credibility of my sources. Far more common is generalized journalism based on confirmation-biased opinion, bereft of science and research, albeit informed by patriotism or party loyalty.
Rigorous research out of Harvard and the National Bureau of Economic Research demonstrates that Fox viewers are infected with COVID at a higher rate. We can assume that some community infections resulted, too, costing somewhere around $65,000 per patient, depending on age. Of 300,000 tragedies, we can’t say which individuals perished from relying on knowingly reckless misinformation. But we know there were a lot.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
