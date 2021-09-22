COLUMN: Fair food fare

It's September, which means it's time once again for the State Fair of Oklahoma. The fair will be in Oklahoma City Sept. 16-26, and in Tulsa Sept. 30 through Oct. 10. After a year hiatus, it's great to have the fair back in existence with its shows, competitions, exhibits, thrill rides and of course, fair food.
Many people go to the fair just to have the food, which includes nearly anything to suit one's taste, including sweet, savory, traditional, deep fried, specialty, vegetarian, and now even gluten free. An exciting thing for many is to see what new food options the fair will bring, and which will become standard fair food fare.
There are more than a few "interesting" combinations that have debuted around the country, most of them involving the deep fryer. One was the deep-fried peanut butter and jelly sandwich which was "launched" a few years back at the State Fair of Texas. After living a while in Texas, I came to learn that anything fried must be good.
Another came from Minnesota in the form of chicken and gravy in a waffle cone. At least it is somewhat "real" food, although still on the unhealthy side. Another sweet option came again from Texas, the Cookie Fries. This tasty gem is a dessert that comes in a sugar or chocolate chip cookie variety and served with a side of strawberry or chocolate dipping sauce.
In the words of our presidential press secretary, let's "circle back" to the deep-fried items. Many years ago, the deep-fried Twinkie was unwrapped and unveiled and has been a fair food staple ever since along with deep-fried Oreos and deep-fried Snickers. The one that takes the cake even more than the deep-fried pieces of cake, however, is the deep-fried butter. Yes, an entire stick of butter dipped in batter and deep fried. That one is right on par with the Kool-Aid pickles, which I imagine cannot be any better than Aunt Bea's homemade kerosine cucumbers from The Andy Griffith Show.
Many people like more "real" food items like turkey legs, burgers, chili dogs, and corn dogs, each of which is better than many of the above items. One can also purchase a small taste of the exotic, such as fried alligator and rattlesnake on a stick. I've always been a little leery of those, as I'm just not entirely sure I want to bite into something that might bite me back. I've often asked those more adventurous than myself what each of these things taste like, and they always come back with the answer "it tastes a lot like chicken." I always wonder why they spend the extra money and why they don't just get chicken.
One thing is for sure, if someone is the adventurous type, they can certainly try different things while at the fair - there are many types of food fare to try while at the fair, some good, some bad and some only fair.
With all of the deep-fried sweets and foods with a Google of calories and fat grams, hopefully you will do enough walking to at least balance out some of the massive intake. Just be careful after eating the deep-fried butter on a stick with the chili corn dog fried in Kool Aid. You should let everything settle or you might do what I have fairly dubbed the Tilt-A-Whirl Hurl. Sounds fair?
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications and the former director of the Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
