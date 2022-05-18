COLUMN: False reports of pedophilia are now political fodder

Pedophilia is among the most disgusting allegations that anyone can make against another person. The Twitterverse is circulating a list of 40 political sex criminals who have been prosecuted. They all happen to be Republicans. That particular list is of mostly known and convicted lawmakers. The darker web has long touted allegations of a broader nature, informally indicting more politicians.
Convictions are different from accusations. Sometimes allegations don’t make any sense. Sometimes the conspiracy theories are utter tripe. They’re not cogent, logical, or plausible. But in other cases, undeniably the convicted criminal’s record is in the legal system. Take for instance former Oklahoma state Senator Ralph Shortey, who resigned his post and pleaded guilty for sodomizing a minor. Another is former United States Speaker of the House of Representatives Dennis Hastert, who paid hush money to hide the secret of raping the high school wrestlers he coached. Those were real and verifiable convictions.
Then there is the famous Pizzagate which was debunked in 2017. QAnon conspiracy theorist Alex Jones ginned-up the story that Hillary Clinton led a child ritual abuse cabal operating out of the basement in a D.C. beltway pizza and game shop. Alex Jones told listeners to posse-up causing one believer to storm the place heavily armed with weapons. The believer shot off the locks and found… pizza dough.
And no basement. The man who made the assault undoubtedly thought he was playing the hero. But the biggest repeaters of the fake story, Alex Jones, Breitbart and InfoWars, remain unaccountable for their complicity in the assault. Alex Jones apologized, but it was too late for the election-eve trickery that some sources identify as a turning point in the 2016 election. There is a reason we have designated law enforcement officers who conduct raids professionally, after investigations that weed-out spurious libel and fake allegations.
There is a risk when “sides” take the liberty to accuse opponents of heinous repulsive crimes. The mere specter of Pizzagate is said to have influenced the Clinton-Trump election. Rolling Stone reports that the Pizzagate rumor proliferated the day after FBI Director James Comey “went rogue” with the announcement that Clinton’s emails were back on the table, right before the election.
One Tahlequah friend told me he’d never vote for Joe Biden because he was a pedophile. That fake news is traced back to QAnon and Donald Trump Jr. who have never been held to account for putting out the spurious, false and reputation-damaging rumor. My friend still hates Joe Biden because no one has set the record straight for him. Voters are also the victims in vicious attacks like this. Voters can’t make good decisions when their worldview is tainted by falsehoods.
How do we elect the right people in a political environment that isn’t safely insulated from wild, crazy, untrue allegations designed to manipulate voters with a short term trick? James Inhofe is no longer running for Senate, but most folks remember how he demonized his opponent Andrew Rice, with “scary radical” opposition ads on Tulsa TV.
Other fake news is that 2000 ballot-stuffers were deployed to beat Donald Trump last year. Um, nope. Replication bots use fake accounts to spoon-feed social media readers who then republish sensational tales without verifying. Congress is investigating Kremlin-tied Russian election interference sources. Watch for a flurry of midterm election eve tricks in October.
Google search “Factchecking Election Claims.” You will immediately see that independent sources confirm the constant barrage of false, vague or incredulous statements about the 2020 election, none of which has demonstrated any merit in a court of law.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
