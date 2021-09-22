COLUMN: Far-right extremists are as much a threat to democracy as terrorists

White extremists in America are praising the Taliban as they see a homegrown movement successfully seizing control of Kabul, and they can relate to their antisemitism as well.
With the resettlement of thousands of pro-U.S. Afghan refugees in America, there is an antipathy among extremists towards refugees that is akin to the same type of antagonism that the Trump administration propagated towards refugees, which manifested itself into on of his first actions as president, the Muslim travel ban.
These members of the violent far-right who are praising the Taliban, are twisting what being an American is all about. The Jan. 6 Capitol insurrectionists who were from the same ranks that claim to back the blue were beating Capitol Police with American flags. You are not a patriot when you attack the Capitol, and you are not a patriot when you assault police officers.
There are ideological inconsistencies within white extremism as they continue to distort what being a patriot is all about. These members of the violent right cherry pick the things that they see in terms of what exalts the true definition of patriotism in the American experience. And it is the inconsistencies and distortions within the far-right mentality that really is a reshaping, in their own minds, of what American patriotism is. Both the Taliban and American white extremists are a threat to American democracy.
The assault on our democracy transcends beyond Al Qaeda terrorists, who were sheltered by the Taliban as the unraveling of our democracy is occurring within the walls of Republican-led state houses that utilize dark money groups which write voter suppression bills. The threat to American democracy, also, did not end with the 2013 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gutted a portion of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. And that provision did require federal oversight before any states, with a history of racial discrimination, could legislate any additional election laws.
The fallout from the 2010 Citizens United Supreme Court ruling opened the door to an inundation of continued special interests who are not subject to restrictive laws on campaign financing. The 2002 McCain-Feingold Act regulated the use of soft money donations by corporate interests, but in the wake of that bipartisan campaign finance law’s passage, America witnessed an increase in the prominence and visibility of 527 groups, which are not subject to upper limits on contributions, and there are no restrictions on who may contribute.
It is very telling when you ask how the American people feel about the scales being tipped this way in favor of special interests. A February 2010 poll from the Pew Research Center found that 68 percent of Americans disapprove of the Supreme Court's decision to allow corporations to make expenditures on behalf of candidates during elections.
On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States, President George W. Bush drew the parallels between those Taliban-supported Al Qaeda hijackers and violent white nationalists right here in our own backyard. Meanwhile, many Republicans continue to base campaign messaging on the big lie while whitewashing the Jan. 6 insurrection. The GOP leadership around the nation has been engaging in promoting the concept of freedom in a reckless and selfish way regarding COVID mitigation efforts that has caused a polarization of the American people at a time of great crisis. This is not the America I remember on Sept. 11, 2001 when there was a sense of unification against global terrorists who attacked our democracy.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
