COLUMN: Far-right factions a threat to democracy

I've just completed Barbara F. Walters' "How Civil Wars Start." This is an extremely sobering look at the patterns that have preceded full-scale civil conflict in countries around the world.
The idea of a violent overthrow of the government involving ethnic cleansing, and all the elements characteristic of the disintegration of democracy, might seem impossible here in America. But when you look at what has been transpiring for the past decade, it is not a far-fetched possibility. Social media has allowed far-right-wing fringe candidates to influence voters by bypassing or circumventing the traditional gatekeepers of influence ,be it party leaders, the major TV networks, or newspapers. The current Republican Hill lawmakers have also emboldened white nationalists in America. And these are the type that propagate the "white replacement" theory.
On Jan. 6, 2021, we saw a cross-section of America attack the seat of democracy. The insurrection didn't only involve the organized right-wing militias, but rather Americans from all walks of life. And while homegrown extremists can be difficult to predict, the terrorist attacks seen around the world are designed to cause enough pain and horror for the citizenry until the legitimate power structure acquiesces. Hamas has been doing this in the Middle East for years.
If the far-right violent extremists in the U.S. can't achieve their goals through a campaign of attrition, the other tactic is intimidation. Of course, this intimidation strategy is nothing new in the U.S., as this was the preferred tool of the KKK in the years after the Civil War during Reconstruction. Planned Parenthood clinics have been the target of such attacks. In a county like the U.S., with open carry laws, legal militias, and an abundance of firearms, there is good reason to be concerned.
But it is not just that America is full of gun-obsessed violent rednecks who dress up like Rambo that has me worried. Consider America's decentralized federal structure. And in rural areas, the reach of the federal government is weaker, so there is the vulnerability factor. Rural regions are probably subject to more rogue factions assuming control, while possibly gaining the influence of local law enforcement. Remember how the state militias cast themselves in the role as "defenders'' during COVID in 2020?
And what happens when one right-wing extremist group attempts to "outdo" the other right-wing group to cement dominance? Or what happens if the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and 3 Percenters unify, and secure guarantees from the government regarding immigration or gun control? Some of the most radical anti-government and white nationalist organizations would be alienated. Thus, that might necessitate, as far as these groups are concerned, a need to sabotage any conciliatory deal with the government. These on the violent far right would see civil war as the only alternative.
One of the things we constantly hear is how political polarization is tearing the country apart. And that may be true, but the factionalization is even more dangerous. Conspiratorial nonsense is fueling factionalism in America because in order to galvanize people into action, there must be some "threat," or at least a perceived threat, embraced by many.
If a politician and/or pundit can effectively convince people there is an existential enemy of the nation, it becomes very easy to radicalize the individual. Collective paranoia and anger is nothing new to America, but with the click of a mouse, a false narrative spreads like wildfire. Voltaire said, "Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities."
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
