COLUMN: Fathers must protect their children at all costs

So many families are torn apart by a missing piece: the father. As a father and leader in my household, I feel it important to express my concern for the missing fathers in our community and to encourage those who are fathers to better assume that role. As fathers, a primary role is to provide protection to their children.
In recent weeks, I have made a few observations.
As a father of a young daughter, I dislike the way clothing companies are designing clothes for her. When I walk into stores and all the shorts are short and above the thigh, I get furious. Why are shorts and skirts so short for young girls? What are we, as a society, trying to push on our daughters by having them wear these revealing clothes? I want my daughter to dress like an 8- or 9-year-old girl and not an older young lady. She is precious to me and I want to protect her at all costs. I also want to keep her looking her age and not let her go out looking inappropriate.
My wife went to buy her a jumpsuit the other day, and the top was a crop top that showed her stomach. She is almost 9 years old and does not need to be showing her stomach to any onlooker out there. That outfit had to go back to the store. I wondered why someone thought it was a good design to show a young girlâ€™s stomach. What image are they trying to push on young girls? My daughter has her father in her life, and I will be there until the day I die, so I want her to know that she does not have to show off her skin to be beautiful.
Another concern I have is that many children are not buckled into their car seats. I see almost daily a child moving around in the car without being buckled in securely. I do not know what the parents are thinking. The primary function of parents is to protect their children, but allowing them to walk around inside the moving car is ridiculous and dangerous.
Parents must do better to ensure the safety of their children.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co. He is also an author, his first book being â€œThe Absent Father.â€�
