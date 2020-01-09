Every presidential candidate weighs the sacrifices of running for office. What does the job, or even contending for the job, mean to their family life and personal wealth? Surely, Donald J. Trump weighed the potential impact of running for president, to his personal dynasty, as a person who sells his name as a brand on real estate worldwide.
Maybe going into his race, Trump didn't ponder, "What if I get stuck in office and can't leave because I'll be indicted, as my financial dynasty crumbles as occupancy plunges because potential guests are afraid Iran will target Trump-managed properties in Canada, Dubai, India, Indonesia, Ireland, the Philippines, Scotland, South Korea, St. Martin, Turkey and Uruguay in retaliation for killing Irani Military General Soleimani?"
It seems everything this president does, becomes a two-headed planarian with doubled-down consequences. There is no simple cause and effect at work. Every decision has secondary and tertiary causal implications. It is more complicated, when one comes from the private sector and has business tentacles all over the world.
Trump did not seek the counsel of Congress and eagerly took personal credit for a bold move against Soleimani. There is a price for being a lone gun. Immediately on Soleimani's assassination, billionaire Ayatollah Khamenei started a reprisal strategy, publicly denouncing Trump directly and avenging through Iran's National Security Council to respond. The Revolutionary Guard is noting U.S. soldiers in the Persian Gulf, Iraq and Syria.
Iran is a nation of the Sun Tzu philosophy on the art of war, typically acting below the surface and behind the curtain through proxies, to avoid attribution of their operations to the discredit of Iran. In other words, Iran is usually quiet and sneaky when it retaliates. But not this time.
If there was forethought to dog-whistling the freedom movement in Iran, that strategy failed. Reporters inside the country of Iran say this martyrdom has strengthened and unified Iranian nationalism. It is too late to unring that bell.
What we don't see in America, but is showing up in places like the South China Morning Post is that Iranian presidential advisor Hesameddin Ashena didn't take kindly to Trump's threat to destroy 52 Iranian cultural sites, and responded by referring his readers to a list of Trump properties globally. It is an implicit brand fatwah.
I have no loyalty to any president who golfs rather than reuniting children with parents among families torn apart by the fractured U.S. policy on immigration crimes. I don't respect leaders who pitch their children the forbidden fruits of their own emoluments limitations, regardless of party. It was strategic, elegant and clever of Ashena to have found Trump's vulnerability: Trump properties are not within the ambit of specialized protection for the president. His businesses are as vulnerable as any typical U.S. business abroad, although Trump also is clever about branding and not owning most properties, except those I mentioned. As to other Trump buildings, it would be but a global symbolic thing. We have set ourselves up to having a U.S. corporate brand abroad in the crosshairs of a big wide world beyond our control and influence.
Regrettably, our service members now also have a symbolic bullseye on their chest. Until recently, defending the nation didn't involve serving as a surrogate shield for impetuous foreign policy blunders. Congress was dismayed about notice, advice and consent in advance of the Soleimani assassination. Trump is writing a big check Congress must cover. This presidency is a bold quasi-monarchy, unchecked by mere lawmakers elected by the people back home. Congress can fix that, if it has the will. Or voters will have to.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.