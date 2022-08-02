COLUMN: Fed election law may be worth supporting

In the presidential election of 1876, Samuel Tilden received about a quarter of a million more votes than Rutherford B. Hayes. There were disputed returns from a handful of states and controversy consumed Congress, largely due to the Constitution's silence on how to count electoral votes or resolve conflicts that might arise while doing so. Ultimately, Hayes became president through a compromise that involved the removal of federal troops from the South.
A decade later, Congress passed the Electoral Count Act of 1887, with the aim of preventing such bitter and divisive situations from occurring again. It wasn't until 1960 that a somewhat similar set of circumstances arose, but there was not the same intensity or duration in the debates that ensued. A more recent example of a comparable situation was the 2000 election, but it was settled in the Supreme Court, rather than through the overtly political branches of the federal government.
It was not, however, the quality or effectiveness of the 1887 statute that kept presidential elections from devolving into political arm-wrestling contests. The U.S. had selected its chief executive by decisive margins in many of the elections in the 20th century. There had also been improvements in election law, technology, and administration over the decades. These things helped obscure the flaws of the Electoral Count Act.
The 2020 election dragged its weaknesses into plain sight. After all, it would be difficult to exploit them in silence. Donald Trump, with the help of some of his attorneys and advisers, tried to submit substitute electors and leverage the vice president's ceremonial role into one of kingmaker, perhaps literally. Of course, as everyone should finally be aware, when that effort failed, they resorted to the instigation of violence.
This has motivated Congress to strengthen and clarify the laws related to the certification and counting of the Electoral College vote. A bipartisan committee provided an outline of a proposal that would, barring any pre-existing state laws or constitutional provisions, require governors to submit the Electoral votes to Congress and prevent state legislatures from declaring a "failed election."
The phrase "failed election" is not defined in existing law, and declaring one would be an obvious weapon in any fight to overturn the popular will in a state. Congress would also be bound to use and count only those submissions, "pursuant to the judgments of state and federal courts."
Given that a key facet of the plot to overturn the 2020 election involved a manipulation of the vice president's duties, one of the most important passages of the possible new law is one that reaffirms that ceremonial nature.
There is also a second piece of election-related legislation that, if passed, would create criminal penalties for tampering with election records and intimidation of poll workers and observers. The Election Assistance Commission would be renewed for five years. There would also be some changes made so the U.S. Postal Service can more effectively handle mailed ballots.
Both pieces of legislation - at least, as they have been announced - seem to be steps in the right direction. Unlike many of the laws passed by state legislatures, they address problems related to elections without complicating the process of casting ballots. It should be noted that some of those state laws intentionally complicate the process. While these new potential federal laws don't address every problem, they address some. If they help reduce the chances of the country having to live through anything like the attack on the Capitol building, they're worth supporting.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at NSU, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
