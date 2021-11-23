COLUMN: Fed has greater influence on interest rates than congressional spending

Many economic experts agree with President Joe Biden's assertion that the $2.2 trillion spending plan will help alleviate the impact of inflation, but it will take time for that adjustment. This bill can lead to increased production that will contribute to falling consumer prices, and the Build Back Better bill does contain a provision for around $110 billion over a decade in tax credits and spending to increase the supply of affordable homes.
But the inflation rate adjustment would not be imminent, and there is the danger of spiking prices into next year. However, the Federal Reserve can implement effective monetary policy. The Biden plan is really a stimulus strategy with a tax, designed to pay for the cost of human infrastructure, imposed on the very wealthy so the working and middle classes are not burdened with taxation. The result is that millions will be able to sustain the economy with purchasing power. And currently, the economy is sustaining the pandemic recovery with unemployment below 5 percent and consumers who are spending. However, the current rate of inflation, as a result of demand outpacing supply, is undermining wage increases and job growth. The bottom line is, it does take time to spur economic growth while bringing inflationary pressures down.
The Build Back Better Agenda, with an extension of child tax credits and provisions to lower prescription drug prices, is designed to put more dollars in the pockets of millions of Americans. Inflation is just part of the cyclical aspect of the American economy. There is no immediate quick fix to the current 6.2 percent rate of inflation. And while the current inflation rate is the highest it has been in over 30 years, at least it is not "stagflation" where an economy is plagued with higher product prices and massive unemployment.
Inflation is impacted by the forces of supply and demand, and in the long run, it is the monetary policy of the Fed that determines the interest rate. The Fed has much more impact on inflation than the fiscal policy enacted by Congress. If inflation is too high, the Fed will boost interest rates to lower inflation. And the Fed does the opposite in order to stimulate the economy. During the pandemic, the Fed bought up a massive amount of public debt, and expanded the monetary base by $2 trillion.
In the final analysis, the Build Back Better is about the next generation of Americans. Build Back Better – unlike the previous COVID relief bills such as the American Rescue Plan – does not involve a massive transfer of income with stimulus checks. This was necessary deficit spending, though, to prevent the loss of income in terms of tens of millions of households. In contrast, to top emergency COVID relief legislation, Build Back Better will be funded through taxation on the very wealthy.
Ultimately, the way to build back a better America is for the Fed to carry out monetary policy to stave off inflation with a tight money policy. And the OPEC stated earlier this month they would increase oil production by 400,000 barrels a day each month. If the OPEC and non-OPEC producers stick to this increased output of crude, the oil market could very well see a surplus. Inflation will run its course, and over the long haul, the Build Back Better program will make those long-term investments in health, education, and child care for the working class.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.