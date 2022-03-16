Inflation occurs when an economy grows due to increased spending without an accompanying increase in the production of goods and services.
The current inflation is the result of a combination of factors. When pandemic restrictions were lifted, demand began to outpace supply. That was coupled with global supply chain problems, and shuttered factories also related to the pandemic. It is completely inaccurate to affix blame for the rise in gasoline consumer prices on a particular administration.
The surge in gasoline costs are impacted by marketing prices, distribution, the cost of crude oil, maintenance issues at refineries, OPEC policy, corporate price gouging, and most recently, war. And the war in Ukraine is adding to the gas price in the U.S. as well. BP, Shell, and ExxonMobil have all pulled their financial investments from two major Russian oil companies.
The Federal Reserve has announced at least three interest rate hikes this year. The timing of the Fed's tight money policy is of the utmost importance because rate hikes can lead to a recession. Currently wages are up, the unemployment rate is 3.8%, and this current inflationary pressure is undermining the positive side of the recovery. The Fed, through open market operations, had to keep credit flowing to limit the economic damage from the pandemic. These included large purchases of U.S. government and mortgage-backed securities and lending to support households, employers, financial market participants, and state and local governments.
To bring the inflation down, the Fed implements monetary policy to discourage borrowing and spending by raising the interest rates. Historically, the U.S. government has implemented wage and price controls. President Richard M. Nixon did this in the early 1970s which called for a 90-day freeze on wages, prices, and rents. Nixon also used a system of wage and price controls as well. But, while the Nixon policy of controls did help to slow inflation for a time, these actions did very little to help the economy grow or to lower unemployment.
This early 1970s American inflation ultimately resulted in a balance of payments deficit regarding world trade, because not only did inflation cause American prices to rise, export prices rose as well. Thus, fewer exports were purchased by other nations from the U.S. Before Nixon was re-elected in 1972, the U.S. had begun to lose its dominance on the world economic stage. And this was because at that time, the gap in the difference between money being paid to other nations by the U.S. versus money coming in from other nations into the U.S. was growing. Nixon had also restricted the supply of currency in the U.S., but that did not work very well because restricting the money supply drives interest rates up, which then discourages investment.
The currently-stalled Build Back Better Bill contains anti-inflationary measures to include child care subsidies, investments in affordable housing, and infrastructure improvements. The BBB is not an economic stimulus package, and thus the measure will not exacerbate the inflation we are already experiencing due to the impact of the pandemic on supply chains and demand that has outpaced supply as the result of shuttered factories.
If the rank-and-file on the Hill will pass BBB, that will increase economic productivity, and over the long haul, inflation will come down. It is ultimately what the Federal Reserve does that will impact how BBB will increase or decrease inflation. The Fed is going to hike interest rates and follow a tight money policy to temper the already inflated consumer prices tied to the pandemic supply chain disruptions.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.