COLUMN: Feds failing on real environmental issues

Federal officials and bureaucrats love to chastise Americans and the U.S. government, along with American companies, about the supposed failures on environmental protection policies. Those on the far left are ever so quick to point out how Americans love to pollute and ruin our planet. According to some, planet Earth should have run out of clean water, clean air, trees, an ozone layer and more decades ago.
In all seriousness, I cannot think of anyone who really wants to ruin the planet. It's ludicrous to think a person would knowingly want to purposely damage our land, water, or air. Great lengths are taken to ensure the best environmental safety options for everyone and every place.
There is a stigma that conservatives do not care about our environment, and that is not true. There are some conservatives, along with American corporations, that seem to be more concerned about environmental issues than many of their liberal counterparts. Likewise, there are times when more concern is placed on profits over environmental safety.
Recently the nation has gone through a series of train derailments. The U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics has recorded more than 54,500 train derailments between 1990 and 2021, an average of more than 1,700 per year. Most, however, do not cause major impacts on the environment.
The derailment in Ohio has caused major issues because it was carrying toxic chemicals at the time of the accident. Thankfully no one was injured, but more than 2,000 area residents had to be evacuated due to chemical spills. Residents have now returned home and the EPA and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources have given clearance, saying they are monitoring the situation and that the contaminants are not at levels to cause long-lasting harm.
Locals are being more cautious, and are reporting illnesses and symptoms such as headaches, runny noses, and sore throats. In addition, more than 3,500 fish and aquatic wildlife have been found dead in surrounding waters. This brought out a harsh response from Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, who took a page from the movie Erin Brockovich and challenged the EPA to "take a sip" of the local water if they felt it was safe to drink.
Herein lies the failure of American leadership and bureaucrats. At the top, President Joe Biden seemed to show no concern for the people of the area, opting instead to focus his attention on the people of Ukraine by making a visit to the war-torn country and promising even more money for the effort paid for by everyday Americans. Next, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has botched yet another opportunity to show leadership by not even caring enough to visit the area until after it was learned that former President Donald Trump was going to check out the damage. This lack of response has drawn the ire of Republicans, with Ohio State Rep. Michael Rulli saying the people in East Palestine had their water, air and soil poisoned, and Buttigieg's response was to say it wasn't a big deal.
We all understand the political fodder that goes along with tragedies and disasters. It happened with Bill Clinton and the Murrah Building bombing, Bush Jr. and Hurricane Katrina, and others. However, the current party in power loves to paint itself as being the group that cares about the environment.
This was a great opportunity for them to shine and show they really do care about the safety of Americans and their environment. What it showed instead was just the opposite - that what they really care about is their own agendas, their own interests, and continued political clamoring.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.