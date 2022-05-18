COLUMN: Fiber cable to bring high speed internet to all within Tahlequah

All weeks in Tahlequah are good. Some weeks in Tahlequah are great!
Last Thursday was the ribbon cutting for Tahlequah Tails, the new dog park located at the corner of Basin and Fourth Street. It was fun to visit with the pup-parents who brought dogs of all sizes to try out their new play spot. Those who attended who remembered the dilapidated, abandoned houses that previously occupied the spot spent some time comparing past to present. Present state definitely came out the winner.
Monday started with a noon special meeting of the City Council, which resulted in a decision to enter into a licensing agreement with Cox Communications. Cox will be making an initial $17 million investment to provide access to high-speed fiber internet and television content to all homes and businesses within Tahlequah. In doing so, they will remit 5 percent of their Tahlequah revenue to the City as a licensing fee. The first houses will be “lit up” in the first quarter of 2023 – or earlier if the stars align – with the full build out expected within two years. This is a non-exclusive agreement, encouraging competition and the benefits of a free market. Ensuring Tahlequah has the information infrastructure needed for our residents to compete within the global economy has been a goal of this administration.
The big announcement event for this agreement was held at 4 p.m. at the Community Room at the NSU Event Center. Many thanks to the Tahlequah High School cheerleaders who welcomed guests and opened and closed the event. Also, many thanks to those who took time out of their day to participate.
This agreement is the result of much discussion and work by City Administrator Alan Chapman, City Planner Taylor Tannehill, TPWA General Manager Mike Doublehead, and Assistant General Manager Kim Dorr, as well as Cherokee Nation and Cox Communications representatives. It takes a village to build a community, and that was evident in the events of the day. And then came the surprise donation of $20,000 to Tahlequah’s Boys and Girls Club by Cox.
Speaking of community, several individuals within the Chamber of Commerce and Tahlequah Regional Development Authority have been working with the Oklahoma Department of Commerce for a while to recruit a company that will bring tech jobs to Tahlequah. We found out Monday that we’re one of two communities under consideration. I can’t help but think the Cox announcement will give another boost toward a positive outcome. Fingers crossed our streak of great news continues!
This coming Saturday is the ribbon cutting for the first biking/hiking trail developed by the Tahlequah Trails Association on the 200-acre mountain biking park on the east side of the river. I hope you’ll consider joining this event at noon, May 21, at 19679 S. 550 Road. This group has – and continues to – put in a tremendous amount of work to provide a park that will be enjoyed by our community for many years to come. If you’re there, you’ll always say you saw the start.
Good weeks, great weeks – every week, Tahlequah.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
