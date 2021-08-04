Senate leadership from both parties attempted, unsuccessfully, to ban the filibuster throughout the 19th Century, and rules for ending debate known as cloture were not adopted until 1917.
There is an urgent need to eliminate this archaic Senate rule, and the most direct procedure of eliminating the filibuster from the Senate rules would be to formally change the text of the cloture rule that requires 60 votes to halt debate on legislation. However, ending debate on a resolution to change the Senate's standing rules requires two-thirds of Senate members present and voting. The other way in which the Senate can get around the filibuster is by way of the "nuclear option" and requires only a simple majority vote of senators.
The Senate could also move to weaken the filibuster without eliminating it entirely, and that is the "mini-nuke" that bans filibusters on particular motions, but leaves the 60-vote rule intact. In this way, a Senate majority could block senators from filibustering the motion to proceed, and this would eliminate the supermajority hurdle for starting debate on a legislative measure.
And another option is the "Byrd rule," which is part of the budget reconciliation process. Reconciliation requires only a simple majority for a bill to pass the Senate, which is how the ACA was enacted in 2010 and also how the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017 advanced. The Byrd rule, though, limits the contents of the bill and guards against the insertion of any non-budgetary provisions in a bill. In this case, it is really up to the Senate parliamentarian, who can advise a weaker enforcement of the Byrd rule, or the presiding officer of the Senate could actually disregard the advice presented to that officer by the parliamentarian and undercut the Byrd rule.
There is some disappointment in the president's message the other day that was devoid of any strong message about the filibuster. The change in senatorial procedure is up to those in that body politic, but President Joe Biden could use the "bully pulpit" of the White House to exert pressure on the Hill members to put voting rights at the forefront.
When numerous state legislatures are enacting voter restrictions, and with the current threat of white extremists – some of whom are attempting to inspire an entire violent movement – and with the big lie still fueling the rage of many delusional Americans, the safeguarding of democracy is of the utmost urgency.
It was the events at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in 1965 that resulted in President Lyndon B. Johnson's calling on the Congress that year to enact the Voting Rights Act, which has since been gutted by our federal court system. This has enabled state legislatures like Texas and Arizona to enact laws that will disenfranchise many voters.
These arcane legislative roadblocks like the filibuster are standing in the way of passing much-needed national voting rights reform, and if budget bills can't be filibustered, and passed through reconciliation then an existential threat to our democracy would certainly merit the necessity of HR 1 and the John Lewis Act to pass through the same reconciliation process that resulted in the passage of COVID relief back in March.
Rep. Jim Clyburn has said, “If Manchin and Sinema enjoy being in the majority, they had better figure out a way to get around the filibuster when it comes to voting and civil rights.” The necessity for a national voting rights bill may not meet the parliamentarian’s requirements for reconciliation, since it is a non-budgetary issue, but it is a critical moral and constitutional matter.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator who is currently teaching at Alice Robertson Junior High in Muskogee.
