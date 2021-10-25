COLUMN: Filibuster wasn't written in the Constitution, and it isn't helpful now

This column is shorter than usual, but it does not take many words to point out the increasingly apparent need for major reform of the Senate rules related to the filibuster.
For those who still may not be aware, there is nothing sacrosanct about the rule. In fact, that is all it is. It is only a rule. It is not a law. It is not in the Constitution. It is an oddity in the procedures of the Senate. The filibuster can be changed, and it has been changed over the years.
The filibuster is no longer available to block presidential nominations. Its original two-thirds threshold was lowered to three-fifths. It cannot be used as a tactic to delay budgetary reconciliation bills. Originally designed to protect minority rights and interests in the upper chamber of the United States Congress, its exploitation by senators over the past few decades has made it less a tool, and more of a weapon.
It is easy to imagine scenarios under which it still has value. But it is far too often abused to retain its current form and function. James Madison wrote about his misgivings regarding what are now commonly called "supermajorities." Alexander Hamilton did the same in another part of the Federalist Papers when he criticized the need to achieve more than a majority in the Continental Congress under the Articles of Confederation. Contemporary political figures have begun to speak out against the filibuster. Senator Angus King, of Maine, was a former defender of the filibuster. He has recently described it as being anti-democratic and used for purposes of political extortion.
Someone may need to check his math, but Senator King pointed out that it is possible for senators who represent as little as 24 percent of the population of the United States to effectively block federal legislation. Although discussions about the wisdom of reforming, or discarding, the filibuster should involve more than any single set of circumstances, the ability for senators to file paperwork to halt a bill in the Senate is currently delaying legislation that would, in Madison's words, "serve justice or the general good."
The filibuster needs to be reformed. It is increasingly difficult to argue against its elimination altogether. At least make it so that senators would have to actually talk during what they laughingly call "endless debate." Anything that would prevent pandering and obsequious figures from hijacking the legislative process would be helpful.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
