COLUMN: Finally, infrastructure upgrades, but what's next?

In about 1986, Congress contemplated reauthorization of the Clean Air Act. I went to Washington to talk to my lawmaker. Congressman Mike Synar was a local who grew up steeped in the values that reflect Congressional District 2 – not just the wild, wacky and weird individualists.
He had rapport with the people of his home base in Muskogee County. He happened to be a Democrat. In those days, new voters chose “Democrat" or “Republican" based mostly on our parents’ affiliation, just as our parents had chosen a generation before. Conservatives and liberals were in both parties. There were both William F. Buckley elitist fiscal conservatives and social do-gooders in each party. It boggles the mind to imagine today that there were progressive Republicans such as Nelson Rockefeller. But it also speaks to the history of the past 40 years, when political parties have grown more polarized with very few “moderates,” and party leaders have become uncompromisingly laser-focused on narrow agendas whereby any vote in Congress for anything backed by the other party is considered treasonous.
The Infrastructure Bill Congress passed last week is an exception. It was like a runaway lawnmower right down the center, passing in the House with 228 votes including 13 Republicans. The liberal caucus "Gang" steadfastly maintained that a bifurcated vote would strand and isolate their larger social policy agenda – called the “Build Back Better” or BBB bill – intended to help young families and the aged poor. It remains to be seen whether AOC and Gang will win enough support to pass the BBB safety net for our most vulnerable citizens. It took moving mountains and slow consensus-building to pass the mainstream infrastructure bill.
The magic may be over, but we are healing from the surreal presidency of Divisive Donald, evidenced by the fact that some Republicans chose to support the infrastructure of the country over party loyalty. We should all appreciate that some lawmakers perceive problems and envision solutions. We should also be tickled to see substantive policy-making in place of what wackos like Marjorie Taylor Greene call lawmakers "surrendering their voting cards." America works best when Congress has independent thinkers, who are willing to break out of lockstep from pressure exerted by party leaders.
When a wonderful old landmark is razed because repair costs exceed new construction costs, we wonder “on whose watch” we failed to maintain it. Buildings can and do last 2,000 years. I’ve had that thought about the Cherokee Museum and Amphitheater, built in the 1970s but now languishing. Sometimes, we must ask embarrassing questions. On whose watch did we let national highways deteriorate with potholes until they’ve become death traps? We notice slow incremental changes, yet nothing is static. We don’t notice we are orbiting the sun on a big blue ball traveling at 60,000 mph. Gravity is the only thing that keeps us from being flung into space.
Our 4 billion-year-old planet is in constant flux, even more so now that climate change is upsetting the temperature equilibrium and ice at both poles is melting. We typically perceive quick changes and miss slow ones. Continental plates slowly but constantly shift as if roller bearings, and at the margins of those plates we find volcanoes, earthquakes caused by the relentless grinding.
There are differences from person to person in our willingness to trust science, perceive systems, prioritize shared values, and be curious and tenacious. Sometimes we see shining cities that attend to their infrastructure maintenance and wonder how we’ve let things deteriorate. No one wants to live in a grimy polluted city; it just happens when no one is paying attention. Cities like Amsterdam and Oslo treasure the societal benefit of living in a shared place of beauty. Perhaps we can be that place.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.