There seems to be good news in the efforts to combat COVID-19. There are several vaccines in use around the world, with three of them approved for emergency use here in the U.S.
For weeks, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been as available as they could be, given production capacity and distribution difficulties. Now, Johnson & Johnson has received emergency-use authorization for its single-dose vaccine (Pfizer and Moderna require two shots) and expects to have 3.9 million doses delivered by the time this column goes to print. For the first time since the pandemic began, it seems as if we, not the virus, have the initiative and that it is possible to take proactive steps to halt the spread of the virus, rather than defensive ones.
This all could have much sooner. If politics had not gotten in the way and shunning masks had not become a badge of honor. If basic science had not been ignored and it would not have become a rite-of-passage into – well, who knows what – valuable time could have been saved and hundreds of thousands of lives spared.
But, for now, that is enough looking backward. It is within reach to “go back to normal” again. We are not there yet. Masks are still needed until more people are inoculated. Social distancing will remain a necessity in the immediate future. Although there is not enough information that we can be certain, it appears both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines are effective at preventing the spread of the virus, not just preventing severe illness in those who receive it. If the data continues to indicate that is the case, and should the J&J vaccine do the same, we are getting much closer to being able to safely reopen businesses and facilities where people congregate and socialize. Even introverts are starting to clamor for that.
Locally, efforts to distribute the vaccines seem to have been more successful than in many other places in the country. As a matter of personal experience, I was able to get my first shot of the Pfizer vaccine late last week. It made my arm feel a bit heavy the evening after receiving it, sore the next day, and the injection site on my shoulder tender to the touch the day after that. Otherwise, no adverse reactions.
The Cherokee Nation deserves credit for helping make the vaccines more readily available here. Even the State of Oklahoma has been better than its usual ranking of 48th, 49th, or 50th in many important metrics when it comes to vaccine distribution and injections. The state currently ranks 39th in the percentage of vaccines administered of those delivered. However, one in five Oklahomans received at least one dose of a vaccine, with one in 10 now having received both doses – excluding the J&J vaccine, which is only now becoming available.
Northeastern Health Systems has begun a local effort to immunize area teachers. Northeastern State University provided facilities for an immunization event. The city of Tahlequah implemented a mask mandate. Tahlequah Public Schools offered the option of virtual learning for this school year. The Cherokee County Health Department has advised and assisted each of those institutions during this past year.
The problem is that for so long, we had failed national leadership related to the pandemic. That seems to be largely resolved. The use of the bully pulpit to vilify mask advocates having come to an end, and vaccine supply chain snarls being resolved have resulted in a noticeable improvement, not just in the statistics, but in the public’s mindset as well.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
