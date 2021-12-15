COLUMN: Finding common ground at the Christmas table

Thinking back on a childhood of Christmas Day family gatherings, I have warm feelings for how our large, extended family, numbering 20 guests or more, would gather and eat. The women among these six families would bring their best dishes for the family buffet. We’d eat to the brim, all the while catching up with cousins who lived out of town.
When we were nigh-grown and off at college, we looked forward to taking massive go-boxes of leftover fresh-cooked dishes. Those Kirk girls were amazing cooks. Best of all, we were a kind and civilized family. We rooted for one another's’ success. I had a team of 20 people who genuinely supported my dreams and ambitions. I could have asked any one in my family for anything. We were one of those families wherein my mom and her four siblings were the first generation to attend college. My grandparents had the dry cleaners shop on the main street of Tahlequah for decades. They were tailors for the shops downtown at a time when every spiffy dresser followed a standard that is pretty much "lost knowledge" these days.
Here’s how to start an argument with your Uncle Ted: “I hear Gavin Newsom is modelling an assault weapons enforcement ban after the ‘Private Attorneys General’ enforcement Texas Abortion Ban Law that came up for review by SCOTUS last week.” The problem with this conversation starter is that your Uncle Ted may not be so news savvy. If he is, he already has a reactionary opinion about the two hot-button issues of guns and abortion. A better approach might be, “Have you got your deer yet?”
And here’s the thing: We all want security. We all want to know our nest eggs aren't going to evaporate in a pension fund scandal; that a Bernie Madoff is not going rogue with our 401(k); that no robber is going to take what we have worked for; and that someone with learned skills is keeping an eye on the hedge fund managers who might affect our future savings. Those are issues everyone shares.
We can have important conversations that bridge the class and values divide if we take away the labels: free choice, regulation, crime, and economic stability. Talk about what those ideas translate into. Joe Biden calls these “Kitchen Table Issues,” which parents at the kitchen table worry about after the kids are in bed. But the holiday kitchen table with extended family is not the time or place to discuss them.
Right now, there is a disconnect between the bundle of values offered by each of the political parties and what we actually need. I might support the president’s infrastructure package. But I also worry that if this country rolls back the huge tax cuts provided to billionaires under (mostly) Republican administrations, those business leaders might make things even worse by moving operations to some nation that will give them a free ride. I don’t think it is fair for billionaires to amass fortunes while working families take on more hours, and retired seniors have to worry about a tax bill coming out of their fixed Social Security incomes. But Uncle Ted may not agree.
When your dinner companions' views are so far from your own views, tread lightly. Listen attentively and show real interest, and you just might hear concerns that will give you a better understanding of how folks see things from a different perspective. Don’t assume that you can convert anyone. Focus instead on your family’s collective dreams and aspirations, expectations and limitations. This is where the magic happens.
We reach out. We humanize. We care. We are all in this together. We all share many of the same dreams and aspirations, and differ only in how to attain them.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
