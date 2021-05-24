Prince Harry, England’s Duke of Sussex, cannot stay away from controversy, regardless of where he goes in the world. Much of that is because even though he says he left England for a quiet life away from being a member of the royal household, his instinct seems to crave the attention, considering he continues going in front of cameras and microphones.
The prince once again found himself in the limelight when he called America’s First Amendment and our right to free speech as “bonkers” on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast. Immediately, conservative news reporters and American politicians blasted Prince Harry, and that has brought headlines from around the world.
While complaining about the media "feeding frenzy," he said, "I've got so much I want to say about the First Amendment, as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers. I don't want to start going down the First Amendment route because that's a huge subject and one I don't understand because I've only been here a short time.”
That comment struck a nerve with many freedom-loving Americans who love the U.S. Constitution. Those who cherish our rights agreed with Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, who tweeted: "Nice that he can say that." Others used their right to free speech even more so, such as conservative talk show host Sean Hannity, who said the prince was “free to go home” and added, “Understand this is the same First Amendment that allowed you and your wife to trash your own family in the Oprah Winfrey interview.”
We Americans are free to speak our minds. Sometimes those around us don’t want to hear what we have to say, but we have the right to share our thoughts and say what we think. Sometimes we hear things said that we do not like. We need to always be mindful that while we have a right to say what we think, so do others, even if we don’t agree with them.
British tabloids are notorious for their stories of the royal family, but the ironic thing about the prince’s comments were that criticism of his ancestors was some of what led to the American Revolution and the breakaway from the British homeland in the beginning.
In fairness to Prince Harry, what he said about not understanding it is correct. He was mainly referring to the paparazzi, but that should not be a surprise, as he has had to live with that his entire life. In truth, he doesn’t understand. Because of who he is, his statements, comments and actions throughout his life were often scripted by others, and pretty much everything had to be approved by his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Like Americans, Prince Harry must learn that while he has the freedom to speak his mind here, he is not free from the consequences, good or bad, of the things he may say.
If I were asked to offer Prince Harry some advice on living in America, I would first say set your royal way of thinking aside and learn more about the country in which you have chosen to reside. Get to understand our culture and history. Then realize the very fact you can say our freedom is bonkers is what it is really about. Someone can actually say they think it is bonkers. For you, Harry, it is very different and very bold to have the freedom to express your thoughts exactly as you wish. Welcome to America, Harry.
Note to readers: I will be on travel status for the months of June and July, and my column is scheduled to resume in August. Have a great summer!
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
