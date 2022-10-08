I've lived in Oklahoma all 62 years of my life, and knock on wood, I've never seen a tornado funnel. But the last week of September, I did survive my first hurricane.
My family was to visit Walt Disney World a few days. I write features and reviews on WDW and have for years. My husband and I were celebrating our 35th wedding anniversary, and our son wanted to propose to his girlfriend there (he did, and she said yes). And Epcot Food & Wine is something we do every year with my sister and her family. But Ian did its level best to thwart our plans, even altering course to hit central Florida. I've told you about "Poindexter luck" before. Like Jordy Verrill of Stephen King's "Creepshow" fame, our luck is always in, and always bad.
We were staying at the Dolphin, one of the "Epcot resorts." It's a Sheraton property, now owned by Marriott. It's the best bang for the buck in terms of location if you're visiting WDW, as long as you plan well in advance - and in case of a hurricane, they're ready for the assault. Our main worry, when we saw the path of Ian, was whether Cole and Dani could make it into Orlando before the storm closed down the airports. It was a close call; they arrived after 11 p.m. on Sept. 27. Meanwhile, my sister and her husband and sons, who live in Winter Springs, and my niece in Orlando proper, were battening down the hatches. My sister undertook a fury of cleaning, just in case they were without electricity for a few days. She did not want to be trapped in a dark and dirty house.
We were told by the hotel and Disney itself that we had to "shelter in place," much like the early days of the pandemic. So we watched the news -- or the weather. Those talking heads were hollering doom and gloom, predicting the end of the world, and dropping adjectives that real journalists would never use: "absolutely devastating," "horribly destructive," "unimaginably terrifying," and the like - media sensationalism at its finest.
The parks were going to be closed Wednesday and Thursday, so we were all stuck in our respective resorts -- and by all, I mean every tourist in the state. Some of the employees were offered accommodations so they could continue serving guests. Shula's, the steakhouse I highly recommend at the Dolphin, was open but with a truncated menu, and we managed to squeeze in on a wait list. The steak was still good, and the skeleton crew did its best, but they did confuse vanilla cheesecake for key lime pie. The rooms at the Dolphin aren't cramped, but four people in a hotel room for two days is a challenge -- especially with one bathroom, which is small. And Cole and Dani are young, and thus still bother with primping even on vacation, whereas Chris and I barely take time to brush our teeth. The hotel did set up activities in its two ballrooms, so everyone could play games or watch movies.
We also had a good view from the windows of our ninth-story room, as the wind began to pick up and batter the palm trees. Many hotel occupants, including our group, even stepped outside intermittently to see the driving rain (the windows were fogged up). And before the hotel began denying check-in after 3 p.m. Wednesday, refugees were pouring in from the coast, most of them with animals. I saw a pug and a larger mixed breed lock horns in the lobby, snarling and flinging slobber everywhere. While I waited in line to get more water bottles, a woman with three dogs was demanding extra amenities for her "babies." They were doing their best to find a room for her, but there were a number of issues. In the confusion, someone stepped on the front paw of the Pomeranian, and it began to yipe as if it were being tortured. The woman yelled at whoever stepped on the dog's foot. At various points, I saw staff members guarding the fragments of a broken wine bottle until a broom arrived; helping an owner calm a growling cat on a leash; and picking up a fresh pile of dog poop deposited by a beast whose owner refused to scoop it up ("that's just gross; they pay y'all to clean up, don't they?").
Despite the crowding, and the occasional problem -- all related to ill-behaved pets -- the guests were surprisingly upbeat, and none seemed afraid of what was about to happen. In fact, when it was raining especially hard, we saw people outside, wandering around in their rain gear. And when the worst of Ian arrived in the wee hours, we slept right through it, the surprisingly quiet fan on the AC drowned out whatever noise the storm produced. When we got up, we saw very little damage, and Ian had gone on to plague some other part of the country.
Several people have asked me to explain what I observed. The answer is, not much. It rained hard, and there was some catastrophic flooding, but not much worse than what we Cherokee County residents have seen three times over the past decade or so along the Illinois River. As far as the wind, it ranked with something that comes sweeping down the plains in Oklahoma. So this was the kind of weather an Okie is used to. But we weren't on the west coast of the peninsula, where the situation was far more grim. The death toll is now in the three digits. Damages are already estimated as high as $70 billion, and the officials who voted to deny aid to other states (like Louisiana in the wake of Katrina) are stretching out their greedy hands, some apparently while wearing go-go boots.
I guess you could say we lucked out. The hurricane put a damper on our trip, but not much. And family and friends down there have marked themselves "safe" on social media. But it was another reminder that we should all count our blessings, because even Poindexter luck isn't as bad as what many Floridians are suffering now. They'll need your prayers and your donations.
