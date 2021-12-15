COLUMN: FLOTUS, lights, murder, parade, plane crash, and a new hospital

It’s been quite an interesting couple of weeks in Tahlequah, running the gamut from horrible to tremendously exciting. Talk about a roller coaster ride! We’ve had it all: mystery, murder, national honor, tremendous investment in our community, celebrations.
On a warm Friday, almost two weeks ago, Dr. Jill Biden and Secretary of the Interior Haaland traveled to Tahlequah to visit the Cherokee Immersion School. This was both an honor and national exposure for the Cherokee Nation, and by extension, for Tahlequah. Regardless of your political affiliation, spotlighting the fight for preserving Native culture by preserving language is a powerful message.
On the same day, almost at the same time, our community was gathering downtown for the first annual Lighting of the Christmas Tree at Norris Park, followed by the Christmas Parade. While last year’s reverse parade was a valiant effort to continue the parade tradition within the height of the pandemic, it was so good to see the lighted floats, marching bands and politicians making their way down Muskogee Avenue. It was even better to see the crowds of children and their parents and grandparents lining the road. Life felt almost normal again, didn’t it?
Less than a week later, on a warm Wednesday afternoon, a wrecked airplane was found upside-down in a secluded brushy area at the city airport. Looking at the wreckage, it was easy to imagine someone seriously injured. But instead of finding someone needing assistance, both doors were open and there was nothing in the plane. We’re relieved to hear that the owner has been located and both the pilot and passenger were uninjured. It may be a while before all the questions are answered.
Then Thursday morning started with the discovery of a body in a city park restroom. I feel so sorry for those Parks and Recreation employees who opened that door. Some things you can’t unsee. There are still questions to be answered related to this event, too. City and other law enforcement entities are working on getting those answers. Hopefully the city’s security camera footage will prove to be helpful. I know there has been a lot of conjecture by the public about who and why, but anything you’ve heard to date is just that: rumor and conjecture.
Friday’s letter from the GRDA to the commercial float operators informing them of coming changes related to use of public access points on the Illinois River was a surprise. Tourism is a critical component of Tahlequah’s economy. The planned transfer of management from the GRDA to the Oklahoma Wildlife Department isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but any change has the potential to impact our community. Again, there are many questions and a need for answers, which should be forthcoming soon.
And then came Tuesday’s exciting announcement by the Cherokee Nation of its plan to invest $400 million to construct a new hospital in Tahlequah. Talk about wonderful news! Over the past two years, the new clinic and the OSU medical school have brought many new professionals to Tahlequah. The addition of this new, state-of-the-art facility will solidify Tahlequah’s standing as a medical center. Staffing such a facility will also bring even more people to Tahlequah and the region. Builders, we’re going to need more housing.
It’s definitely been a mixed bag. For those of us who don’t do boredom well, Tahlequah is the place to be!
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
