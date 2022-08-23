COLUMN: Follow the political money trail

Today, Aug. 23, is Election Day, and this one is important because they choose whom the party candidates will be in the general election later in the year. This is especially true for Republicans in Oklahoma District 2 today, because they will be deciding who will represent them in the races for the U.S. Senate and U.S. Congress.
The District 2 race between Oklahoma Rep. Avery Frix and former Oklahoma state senator and Tom Coburn staffer Josh Brecheen has been an interesting one to watch as of late. Insiders claimed this race is a Clash of the Titans: Coburn vs. Trump. Sources said Brecheen's policies are much like his old boss's, and Frix are of the Trump-style MAGA candidate.
According to the website Open Secrets, which follows the donations and spending of candidates, Frix has outraised Brecheen by nearly $400,000 with donations directly to the campaign, which would primarily be donations from Oklahomans and state organizations. In total, the Frix campaign itself has spent just over $587,000 to the Brecheen campaign's nearly $236,000.
What has raised eyebrows, however, is the amount of outside or "dark money" spending in this race. Dark money in politics refers to political spending by nonprofit organizations. These groups are not required to disclose their donors and can receive unlimited donations from corporations, individuals, and unions. So, a multimillionaire with an agenda can donate to an organization with the stipulation that the donation goes to creating an ad for a particular candidate or against another, which may be the candidate of choice's opponent. Dark money ads often come in from not only a candidate's local area or constituency but from out-of-state individuals or organizations, or in the case of U.S. elections, even money from foreign countries.
Dark money in the District 2 race has been substantially high, with more than $3.2 million being used to help Brecheen and just less than $1.8 million for Frix. So it is an interesting caveat that while the Brecheen campaign has raised less money, thus assuming fewer supporters regionally, the money spent to promote him and attack Frix is nearly twice as much.
The other idea is that early on, Brecheen was becoming known as the never-Trump candidate, which he adamantly denies and said he voted for Trump twice. However, at least $1.8 million of the outside money to help the Brecheen campaign came from a group called Club for Growth, a strong conservative group that helped elect Coburn to the Senate and is connected to a political action committee - and it all came from one donor, a gentleman named Jeff Yass, a Pennsylvania futures trader. The group was known to have strong clashes with Trump on policy issues.
A big issue revolves around Brecheen voting for the elimination of the Electoral College, a vote he says he regrets. The elimination of it would mean leftist presidents forevermore, since Oklahomans would no longer have a say, and cities like New York and Chicago would always choose the president.
Other half-truths have emerged as well, such as the notion that Frix supported tax hikes. In looking at the voting record, it is true Frix supported multiple bills that increased taxes during the teacher strike a few years ago, but what wasn't pointed out was all of these bills were basically the same bill that kept getting tweaked and had to be revoted on that dealt with the teacher pay raises, and even though that bill was passed, it included a plan that has lowered taxes on working families. This race, like others, has a lot of comments being made by supporters in both camps. The best thing any voter can do is to research the statements yourself and always follow the money.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and president of Maloy PR.
