COLUMN: Football vs. band: It shouldn't be that way

One of the joys of social media is the ease with which two or three short sentences can divide our population into factions.
You might be thinking conservative vs. liberal, Democrat vs. Republican, the religious vs. agnostics. No, my friend, I am speaking of football players vs. band members.
As so often happens with social media, the post seen wasn't the original, with the mom expressing her extreme grief that her child had chosen band over football. A body doesn't have to see an original post, am I right? Having experienced the tension between these two factions, it's easy to trust the original post had not been exaggerated and take a side.
The battles transcend decades and continue from generation to generation. Who doesn't remember Don McClain's "American Pie"? "Now the half-time air was sweet perfume while sergeants played a marching tune. We all got up to dance but we never got the chance, 'cause the players tried to take the field. The marching band refused to yield. Do you recall what was revealed the day the music died?" It was a hit in 1972 - 50 years for those of you who remember all the lyrics.
We all know which side we belong on. Some of us go to the game, wish the band would be quiet for a bit, and at halftime visit the concession stand and shout with friends over the noise around us. Others go to feel the rhythm of the drums coursing through their veins, are glued to the halftime show, and use the third quarter to grab refreshments and shout over the noise of the foot-stomping football fans.
As with so many of our divisions, broad brushes create questionable pictures. Those who live to divide say it's the physically fit athlete compared to the artistic geek. Or flipping sides, intelligence opposed to brawn.
From the reasonable, rational middle of the road, a body recognizes both the football team and the marching band have practiced and trained for years to develop their skills. Both spent long, hot hours during the summer preparing for the coming season. Both invest a great deal of money in their gear, in summer training camps, and in team-building activities. Both compete on a district and state level. Both create friendships that last a lifetime. For many of us, a game requires both a football team and a band for the experience to be complete.
So, what divides? It's not just the need to share the field. It's the division of limited student activity funds to each of the programs. Does one get a disproportionate share? Does a coach get paid more than a music teacher? Which group is getting new uniforms? There you have it, folks: Unmet needs and limited money. Next thing you know, real feelings get hurt and social media explodes.
Just going to throw it out there for consideration. Oklahoma is full of reasonable, rational, middle-of-the road individuals. Most are not extreme, no matter which of our "divides" we're talking about. We ought to act and vote like the people we are.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.