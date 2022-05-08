COLUMN: For Cinco de Mayo, support Mexicans, learn country's history

Cinco de Mayo has just turned the corner, and many local people are happy to celebrate the holiday and drink and eat Mexican food. I often wonder - and sometimes ask - if people know what they are even celebrating.
In case you didn't know, Cinco de Mayo isn't Mexico's Independence day; that's in September. Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexico's victory against the French in the Battle of Puebla. It's not even celebrated widely in Mexico; it's primarily celebrated in the state of Puebla. Here in the United States, it's become a celebration of Mexican culture and heritage, but it's important to celebrate our Mexican siblings year-round, and to do so in a way that respects the culture. How can you do that? Here are a few ideas.
Try eating at a locally-owned restaurant. Don't go to Chipotle. Try out some local places, like Mr. Mambo's in Broken Arrow, Frech or Jose's in Tahlequah, Taqueria Azteca in Tulsa. Google places in your town, or ask for recommendations. If you plan on cooking something at home, try shopping at a locally owned place like Morelos Supermercado. If you want to eat Mexican food, that's great; it's delicious, but try supporting your local Mexican community.
Leave the costumes at home. Better yet, bury them and never speak of them again. Before you reach for a sombrero and a fake mustache, don't. Remember, dressing up as a stereotype of a person from another culture or ethnicity is just bad form all around. Leave the serape alone, folks. You're already celebrating a hyper-specific holiday; let's not make it weirder than it has to be by dressing up in racially insensitive costumes.
Learn more about Mexico. If this is the first time you're hearing that Cinco de Mayo isn't Mexico's independence day, you're not alone. Our education system isn't known for teaching us the history of our nearest neighbors.
This, however, is a good opportunity to learn more about Mexico and even the Battle of Puebla. Check your local library out for books about Mexico, books by Mexican authors, and check out film and art but Mexican and Mexican American artists. It's never too late to expand your horizons and learn more about one of our nearest neighbors, and about members of our own community.
I think one of the most important things you can do is to support and learn more about immigrant rights causes. While it's fun to have a margarita with your friends and enjoy a meal, it's important to respect and support the people and culture from which you are borrowing a holiday.
Kasey Rhone is the public programs and engagement manager at Ahha Tulsa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.