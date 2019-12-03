Thanksgiving is over, and again mobs rushed the doors for the Black Friday or Thursday evening sales. Now, it's the Christmas season, and my question is this: What will be offensive this year?
For a holiday that is supposed to be centered in joy, family, showing love and kindness for one another, and for Christians celebrating the birth of the Savior, there always seems to be something that causes the holiday to be contentious.
Each year, it seems we can't just enjoy the holiday season and be left alone. Some individual, group, organization or company has to mess it up by making a fuss over something that really isn't warranted. That, in turn, starts a crusade by others, which then turns into a social media slugfest.
Controversies surrounding the celebration of Christmas are really nothing new. In early New England, the Puritans banned Christmas celebrations because they said they were too pagan.
The fact is, many of our holiday traditions are based on more pagan rituals brought over from other countries and other cultures. However, for us in 21st century America, there is nothing wrong with celebrating Christmas and simply enjoying the season. That, to me, is just one example of where political correctness goes too far.
In the late 1990s, the city of Birmingham, England, actually discussed changing the name Christmas to Winterval in order to appease a few English Scrooges. Although it never happened, it was discussed.
One of the biggest hubbubs each year is over the traditional greetings. Are you supposed to say "Merry Christmas," "Happy Holidays" or "Season's Greetings"? Some people get argumentative over this issue, which seems odd to me, since all of the phrases would be proper in my opinion.
One holiday controversy that has made me laugh for many years is the writing of "Xmas" instead of spelling out "Christmas." The theory is that by writing "Xmas," a person is taking Christ out of Christmas and attempting to either commercialize the word or remove its true meaning. However, these people are misinformed. The term "Xmas" is actually centuries old. The first letter in the Greek word for Christ is "Chi," which is written as "X." So in actuality, Xmas is indeed an appropriate form of the English word "Christmas."
Commercialization is probably the No. 1 complaint about the holiday. Back in 1965, it was Charlie Brown's complaint as he watched everyone around him - including his dog, Snoopy - get carried away with decorations and Christmas wish lists. It took Linus to help explain the true meaning of Christmas.
In 2015, Starbucks was drawn into the Christmas controversy with its traditional holiday cup being simply red after years of seasonal designs. While there may have been some at the corporate level who wanted to snub their noses at the holiday, for me, it was more just laziness on the part of the marketing team.
Another big discussion in cities and states each year is the topic of religious displays on public property. For decades, nativity scenes were placed in public settings like courthouses and city parks without a problem. However, in more recent years, atheists and civil liberties activists have worked tirelessly to encroach on the season's celebration by claiming the scenes are a violation of the separation of church and state.
The bottom line is this: Regardless if you want to celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Festivus or any other holiday this year, then by all means do it - and allow others to do the same. Enjoy the season, be kind to one another, and during your outdoor activities dress warm - because, baby, it's cold outside.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
