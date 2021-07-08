I was 8 years old when Congress passed the Voting Rights Act in 1965. Former Texas Governor and, by then, U.S. President Lyndon Baines Johnson signed it into law.
Before then, in many states, a voter had to pass a reading/writing test in order to get a voter registration card. Those who were young and Black, and had attended one of the historically underfunded segregated Black schools in Oklahoma, might not have been able to pass the intentionally unfair literacy test. Older, typically white voters could be illiterate and still could vote. Their democracy rights were grandfathered-in.
More than once, the Oklahoma Legislature has cinched-down voter rights, in order to prevent carefully-selected voters from being able to vote. Think back to the founding of America, when the country's foundational document, the U.S. Constitution, basically limited voting to white property owners. Over the centuries, voting franchise has been expanded to allow women, Native Americans, and Blacks to vote. It astounds me that women have only been able to vote for the last 100 years. Women couldn't vote when my grandmothers were born.
The 2020 election produced the largest number of voters in U.S. history, and the highest turnout in over a century. We are in a period where a series of strategic challenges are again contracting and narrowing the right to vote. Many state lawmakers are targeting non-white voters, with 389 restrictive bills in 48 states as of May 2021.
Many of these bills discourage non-whites' ability to cast a ballot and enable state officials to invalidate votes after they are counted. For example, SCOTUS this year ruled that Arizona can cancel a voter's ballot after voting. Say everyone in your family votes absentee, so Mom gathers up the ballots at the dinner table to drop by the Election Board on her way to work. Nope! Each ballot in Arizona must be individually driven to the ballot box by that voter.
Although laws squelching the personal freedom of voters seem, at best, to be laws in search of a harm to solve, it is all a numbers game. One who figures out the slight circumstances that can discourage people from voting, can figure out how to keep a few ballots out of the box. Elections are very closely decided, and the outcome can turn on the 50 or so votes that may be determined by whether a person gets to the polls in between jobs. Soccer moms, you'd better stock up on stamps and mail those ballots early, so that a vote-mageddon won't keep your family from participating in choosing your policymakers.
It matters because state lawmakers are plotting to wrest the 2024 presidential election from the grip of voters. Just re-imagine the 2020 election wherein pliant state officials had broken bad to felonious vote embezzlement conspirators: The Georgia secretary of state "found" 11,780 votes the president was demanding. In Arizona, Chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Clint Hickman, who refused to take a call from Trump when the president was pressuring him to change the election result, instead took the call and did change the election result. Other swing-state officials in Michigan and Pennsylvania also caved in to presidential pressure to contest and reverse the Biden wins in those states.
If Trump had succeeded in all these efforts, he'd be in the White House again. Democracy would devolve into autocracy. And red state legislatures are passing voter restrictions. It is the most serious threat to our constitutional form of government since the Civil War. Until we can vote-out state lawmakers, the best way to prevent this nightmare scenario is by passing federal legislation called the "For The People Act," which is logjammed in the U.S. Senate right now, and would restore many of the protections of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that existed when I was 8 years old.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
