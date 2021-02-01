One of President Joe Biden's first actions was to stop the Keystone pipeline. Since every single thing now seems to be political, those on the left hailed it as a major environmental victory, while those on the right criticized the move as a job killer and a major blow to U.S. energy independence.
With a stroke of a pen, this single pipeline project became a political hot potato and is now the epicenter of a major environmental and economic battle.
Without question, oil and gas production is important to Americans and the world. While researchers should be looking at alternative fuel sources, and they are, the fact remains that at this moment in time, we are dependent on the production of oil and natural gas.
Most of those who debate the topic think it is simply a black-and-white issue. Those labeled as "environmentalists" claim in general that greedy Americans are ruining the planet because we drive our big trucks and SUVs instead of more fuel-efficient means of transportation and that "big oil executives" don't care about the environment and the planet. Those labeled as "oil company executives" say the American economy depends heavily on oil and gas production and U.S. energy independence, and say America should be a large exporter of energy to other parts of the world and help our allies, instead of us buying from countries that despise capitalism and our way of life.
In the early and mid-1990s, I worked in both the environmental arena and the oil and gas industry. In 1991, I had the opportunity to travel to Alaska's North Slope on the coast of the Arctic Ocean to witness firsthand the workings at the starting place of the Alaska Pipeline at the British Petroleum (BP) extraction and production facility. What I saw was amazing.
Even decades ago, environmentalists were on hand to oversee production efforts to ensure the facilities operated under the strict environmental laws of the federal and state governments. I saw the great care and the expenses that were in place to ensure the operation protected wildlife and the frozen tundra they called home.
Part of the problem is that many of those speaking outside of the industry simply do not understand the many uses of petroleum and its byproducts. For example, out of a 46-gallon barrel of oil, only about 20 gallons are used for gasoline. The rest is used for many other everyday items the consumer is completely unaware of, such as dishes, nail polish, lipstick, shoes, credit cards, crayons, tape, electronics and many more items used daily by liberals and conservatives alike. In general, studies show the average American uses 3-1/2 gallons of petroleum per day between fuel and other items they use that contain oil.
Regardless of what politicians and environmental activists claim while traveling the world in private jets lecturing about the need to stop oil and gas production, not one person wants our planet and our environment to be destroyed.
It is easy for someone who has no knowledge of the industry to claim that for the good of the planet, Americans should move more toward public transportation and electric, wind and solar energy. While all of these ideas are good and appear positive on the surface, the research and infrastructure are not available yet to be fully effective for implementation. While these new ways should continue to be developed, we need to understand fossil fuels are going to be important to daily life for many years to come.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
