COLUMN: Fox interested in profits, not journalism

The 2000 presidential election cycle was the first time I remember being exposed to Fox News. They were much less well-known in the late '90s, being largely eclipsed by CNN, which had been founded nearly 20 years before Fox News.
I believe it was Fox that first started to question the projection of the State of Florida for Al Gore during that disputed election. One of the two televisions where I was watching the election returns was turned to Fox and left there because they were the only ones saying it was still possible for George W. Bush to overtake Gore in the state. The other television kept being turned back and forth between the three major networks and CNN. It was definitely a different experience awaiting the results of a presidential election back then.
Since that election two decades ago, Fox has grown its viewership, and ultimately managed to overtake CNN in audience size. The third major news-oriented cable network, MSNBC, has never consistently been a ratings threat to either Fox News or CNN. When it comes to notoriety, reach, and influence, it is impressive what Fox was able to accomplish despite going up against an entrenched competitor and another relatively young, but competent, news organization in MSNBC.
But Fox's success has come with costs. Unfortunately, not all of those costs were borne by its cable news counterparts. The public discourse, and its participants, have suffered as well. That's because a large part of Fox's success was a result of their willingness to play fast and loose with the rules of journalism. In particular, they've not only proved willing to, but also become very adept at, blurring the line between editorial content and journalism.
Rupert Murdoch, the owner of Fox News parent company News Corp, has enriched himself by allowing commentators at Fox News to engage in rhetorical legerdemain that, when combined with some production trickery, leaves people convinced that what they've watched is news instead of opinion.
The opinions of the various Fox posts are, and remain, a product to be sold. They are not the result of the practice of journalism. To be clear, some journalism is conducted at Fox News, but their most lucrative shows - meaning their most watched - are not based on the results of meticulous research and professional reporting. Instead, those shows are based on what sells instead of what is informative, or as is being demonstrated right now in a defamation case against the network, even what is accurate.
That lawsuit has also shattered the belief that maybe hosts like Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham are true believers in some kind of misguided cause - or at least, it has for those people who don't immediately reject any information that isn't favorable to their preferred network or favorite pundit.
What is worse is the vast majority of Fox News viewers might not ever become aware of the duplicity of Carlson, Hannity, Ingraham, and others. After all, liars rarely admit they're lying or tell on themselves to people they think they can still fool.
But the evidence is clear and continually reinforces the conclusion that many came to way back, when Sean Hannity was still sharing airtime with Alan Colmes. Fox News has always tried to convince people to believe they were appropriately segregating news and editorial content, but they were seemingly always trying to conflate them. It also appears the supposed news organization allows its opinion-based hosts to say things to their audiences that even they themselves don't believe.
Their interest in the profit that comes from showmanship, not the service performed by journalists.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
