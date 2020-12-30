Things will be better next year, right? Or as some nice person reminded me yesterday, maybe it will be worse. This quiet week between Christmas and New Year lends itself to contemplation of past and future.
I don’t have to tell you this past year was an interesting one. One flash-bomb surprise after another, day after day and week after week. But while the events themselves were startling, the real eye-openers happened in the aftermath. If ever there was a year devoted to individualism and personal freedoms, this was it.
In a year of upheaval such as we haven’t seen since the '60s, it feels as though big steps have been taken toward dealing with old prejudices based upon color of skin and gender. Then, as if any reduction in hate has be filled immediately, we created whole new categories. Trumparian or Democrat? Wear the mask or anti-vaxxer? Individual freedom or greater good? Science or economy? In the words of Lambert and Potter, “Go ahead and hate your neighbor, go ahead and cheat a friend. Do it in the name of heaven, you can justify it in the end.”
It seems to be genetically natural for us to want to place blame. China may not have created the virus, but they sure let it escape to the rest of the world. The slanted reporting of the news media keeps misleading my family and friends. Russia is pranking with our communications to set us up for a quick takeover. The voting machines malfunctioned. Who knows truth? We all seem to think we do.
A different question, what is fun? It’s all in the definition, right? Some people think fun is jumping out of a perfectly good airplane. Others think fun is gathered around a quilting frame talking quietly with friends. If either tried to force their brand of “fun” on the other, all heck would break loose. News flash: the same holds true for religion, politics, medicine, economic values, really all those truths we find self-evident. Individualism reigns.
In case you’ve forgotten exactly what truths are self-evident, here’s the quote, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” (Side note: I make the assumption when they used the word “men” they meant mankind in all its many variations.) Granted, there are some people who aren’t happy unless they are hating, but surely that doesn’t include most of us.
How patriotic is it that whether this next year is better or worse still comes down to individual choices and personal freedoms? We each get to choose which path we’re going to walk this next year. We get to choose whether to replace hate with love. We get to choose whether we are happy or not. We get to let everyone else make their own choices too. It’s all in the definition. Let’s make it a happy new year!
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
