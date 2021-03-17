The state legislatures with pending bills to restrict voting access are on a mission to thwart democracy, and you will hear arguments about electoral security. However, there is something beyond a concern about election security, and it is right out in the open.
Five months after the November 2020 election, we are still hearing these ludicrous claims about a “stolen” election, and yet still not a single shred of evidence has transpired to bolster that claim. The real reason for all of these impending restrictive voting bills has to do with a strategy to win elections.
It is obvious what the Republican Party is attempting to do with bills of this nature, and that is to make voting difficult for voters of certain demographics. Jim Crow-era voter restrictions once disenfranchised many African Americans with poll taxes and literacy tests against a backdrop of intimidation and violence from others. And recently, the new restriction efforts are simply in a different form that involve bills to restrict drop boxes, require more identification for absentee voting, and even limit weekend early voting days. The restrictions passed the Georgia State House, and the vote was along party lines with the Georgia GOP out to establish new voting requirements in the wake of GOP losses in the presidential and U.S. Senate races in the state.
These attempts to block voters from participating in a democracy should concern everyone, as the U.S. Supreme Court has already gutted a portion of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that previously required federal oversight from the Department of Justice before any changes could be made to state election laws in a state or locale where past discrimination occurred. And since that 2013 U.S. Supreme Court decision, attempts to suppress the vote have increased.
The bills introduced in many state legislatures seek to limit mail-in voting access, impose stricter voter identification requirements, and slash voter registration. Chief Justice John Roberts has said Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act would, however, be intact to protect voting rights through litigation after the fact. How many election cycles will have transpired, though, before justice will emerge in a voting rights case after which an incumbent has emerged victoriously as a direct result of that disenfranchisement resulting in the litigation?
Some years ago in North Carolina, the state GOP lawmakers sought data on voting practices that were broken down by race. The legislature then passed laws that restricted voting and registration, and the result was that these laws disproportionately affected Black voters. A federal court struck down the North Carolina law that removed first-week voting, and the court did rule the North Carolina Republican Party used the data harvested to remove the first week of early voting as these first-week Black voters were more likely to vote Democrat.
When Associate Justice Amy C. Barrett asked the attorney for the Arizona Republican Party about what interest the Arizona RNC would have in keeping those two restrictive voting laws on the books – ballot harvesting and out-of-precinct voter disqualification rules – the attorney for the Arizona RNC said, "Because politics is a zero sum game." In other words, the Republicans across America want to restrict voting rights in order to win.
The party wants to have an advantage over Democrats by disenfranchising Hispanics, African Americans, and Native Americans. It is as if the Republican Party is reflective of what Janis Joplin sang about in “Me and Bobby McGee” about how “Freedom's just another word for nothin' left to lose…”
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.