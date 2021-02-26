I keep shaking my head at the antics of the noble “Freedumb Fighters” — those amped-up champs of a free market, free enterprise, no-holds-barred economy until it offends their snowflakey sensibilities.
Freedumb Fighters have a very limited understanding of the U.S. Constitution, much less the far more abstract concept of "liberty." They hoist the banner of small businesses, until one of those small businesses dares to ask patrons to wear a face mask during a pandemic, at which point the struggling entrepreneur suddenly transforms into a card-carrying socialist. Freedumb Fighters foment fury at the mere suggestion of corporate regulation that might save lives, but when a corporation imposes rules the Freedumb Fighters don't like, the bastion of American enterprise is consigned to the bowels of hell.
These hypocritical "me first" types have a new champion in Marjorie Taylor Greene, the congressional embarrassment Georgia voters elected. With President Trump at least temporarily consigned to his shanty in Florida – although I have no doubt he’ll come roaring back – the macho Ms. Greene has picked up his balls and run with them. Her fear and loathing of LGBTQ people, people of color, peaceniks and anything else that doesn’t fit into her narrow definition of "patriot" has put her in a glaring spotlight.
Those of Greene's ilk were upset last week by, of all things, the innocuous Mr. Potato Head. Hasbro had the unmitigated gall to drop the courtesy title — which was also stripped from the spud’s feminine counterpart — in favor of the gender-neutral Potato Head. Though Hasbro reacted to the initial confusion with a statement indicating both Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head would still be around for those who hold them near and dear, the elimination of courtesy titles would allow children to explore the realities of modern families, which – whether traditionalists like it or not – don't always have the standard man and woman at the helm.
It would not surprise me to see Congress, or a state legislature, impose a ban on Hasbro products for the insulting emasculation of Mr. Potato Head. But here’s the rub: Despite the pretentious label that established this french fry fodder as a prime specimen of virility, it can’t have escaped notice that the titular tater is lacking a tallywhacker.
Once again, an aging newspaper editor in the heartland, with weight and joint problems and a curmudgeonly attitude, must be the bearer of universally bad tidings: Having always lacked proper genitalia, the toys favored by generations of children has always been gender-neutral. Praise the Lord and pass the Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans, which offer us nonconventional taste treats such as earwax, dirt and vomit.
As a (Baptist) child, I was embarrassed by my sister's dolls, who in addition to having bland anatomies also seemed perpetually bereft of clothing. Feeling sorry for them, I would occasionally pin a washcloth on their butts, or wrap them in toilet paper to hide their nakedness. In hindsight, I wonder why none of us were puzzled by the absence of genitalia on Barbie and Ken. All my siblings and our friends knew little boys had one set of equipment and little girls another, but I don’t remember whispered discussions in school hallways pondering why neither had either. Today, I would call that false advertising or an attempt at covering up the truth.
My brother had a Mr. Potato Head, and it always freaked me out a bit. The tuber had no legs, and its eyebrows were as big as its feet. You can appreciate the fear a giant Mr. Potato Head might instill in sensitive children once you have been to a Disney park and seen the giant animatron version that talks to people waiting in line for the Toy Story attraction. I would think Freedumb Fighters would be more worried about eyes the size of a small planet than whether the potato was packing a penis, or at least a title implying one.
Perhaps toy makers were more prudent than kids. They may have understood gender-neutral dolls would dissuade the incessant obsessing over gender that ruffles the feathers of puritanical people. Why does it matter whether we go through the formalities of calling Potato Head Mr. or Mrs.? I’m proudly married, but I despise the Mrs. title, and both Miss and Ms. are offensive in other ways.
Why do so many Americans fret over features normally hidden by pants, especially if the owner of said pants decides to alter those features? Shouldn’t we be more concerned about what's in our own sets of britches, and what we do or don’t do with those bodily parts? That also applies to the ebb and flow of the transgender restroom kerfuffle. Who gives a fat rat's patootie where someone decides to have a bowel movement, as long as it’s not on the street or in the middle of a department store? It’s not like relieving oneself is sensual – well, perhaps for some, but that’s another discussion.
In recent days, the topic of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Mr. Potato Head have become inextricably intertwined. In fact, my sister shared a photo of a disrobed "beach bum" version of the Ken doll, and pointed out with some consternation that it looked a bit like Greene herself. I’m not talking about crotches; I don’t know what populates Greene's knickers, and I couldn’t care less. But the Ken doll does have a masculine face, and so does Greene, with her strong jaw and thick neck. I don’t mean that as an insult; from years of swimming, I’ve developed broad shoulders, and I've never had much of a bum to speak of.
The Freedumb Fighters need to get over their preoccupation with ho-hos and ding-dongs and move into more important topics, like helping businesses survive the pandemic. Liberals may be out of touch with their ongoing fantasies about social programs and freebies the country can’t afford – at least, not when there are rocket launchers to buy. But the real snowflakes are the Freedumb Fighters and their breathtaking hypocrisy. Hopefully they’ll melt into something more useful, like a corncob pipe or a button nose.
