COLUMN: From time to -time, city charter's language needs updating

Isn't it funny how you think you know where a road is going, then there's a sudden jog and the destination changes, just like that? Never a boring day when you work at the city.
Most of you are probably aware that Tahlequah is a "charter city," which means we've adopted a written charter that defines our form of government. Once a municipal charter has been adopted and approved, it becomes the organic law of the city in all matters pertaining to the local government of the city. It even prevails over state law on matters relating to purely municipal concerns.
Tahlequah's charter has long been published on the city's website. It's a document referenced often as we go about the city's business. As mayor, it's a document I read and quote regularly. Our charter includes a section that essentially says the only way the charter may be amended is through a vote of the people.
You may remember that two years ago, a charter review committee was formed to examine our charter and determine if changes should be offered to our voters in an election. We ended up missing a publication deadline and had to rescind the results of the election. At the time, we promised another opportunity for the voters at the next municipal election, which will be in February 2023.
In the meanwhile, our city clerk has been leading an effort to change codification companies - the entity that keeps our published ordinances up to date. As a part of that process, she requested confirmation of our original charter and all the changes that have been voted upon and submitted to the governor's office over the years to ensure the accuracy of the charter on our website. Lo and behold, there were changes to our published charter that weren't on record at the state.
The city clerk and the Election Board worked together and identified two elections for which results had not been submitted to the state from 1997 and 2005. We're in the process of sending that documentation forward, which will resolve some of the charter differences. They don't, however, explain all of the differences between what the state has and what we have.
The differences are minor, but they exist throughout the document. For instance, pronouns have been changed from "he" and "him" to "they" or other gender-neutral language. A section relating to a city health department has been removed - probably because we have a county health department now. There's just no easy answer to explain how and when the charter got changed. We'll assume it was with a good heart, intending to modernize and improve accuracy.
We haven't changed the charter that is posted to the website yet. We're still working hard to reconcile the state and local versions of the document. It does look as though we have a more complex task for the charter review committee.
Finding secure footing as relates to our charter will take some work in the short run. At the municipal election next February, our voters will have the opportunity to secure our charter language for the future.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at NSU, is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.