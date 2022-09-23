COLUMN: Fun at the football game

While watching a high school football game, it was hard to grasp how much time has passed since I was amid all this excitement.
Students, cheerleaders, dance team, players, and parents squeezed onto bleachers cheering for a victory. I couldn't help but think about all the years I was privileged to do the job I love the most - being a mom and now, even better, as the grandma.
I've come full circle and am now watching the oldest granddaughter as part of the dance team and couldn't care less what the football team is doing. Sitting several rows back and trying to take pictures, I wondered why those walking back and forth couldn't understand they're in my way. Between the bars on the bleachers and passersby, I spent much of the time being frustrated. I would have gone down to the front and taken my pictures, but I didn't want to embarrass her by being "that grandma."
The granddaughter is turning 16 years old next month. I don't worry about her ability to make good decisions, but there's a whole lot of bad people out there, and I'm not ready for that constant worry of what she's doing, where she's at, and who she's hanging out with. I'm sure her parents will do most of the worrying for me, but I still won't be able to help myself.
After they start driving, it's difficult to keep track of them - until now, with this new app called Life360. This is a game changer. Not only does it track where the kid is, but it can also tell you how fast the vehicle is going. My parents would have had a heart attack if they had been able to see my speedometer online. Surely, the granddaughter will have more sense than I did at this age.
It just happened so quickly. Seems like just yesterday we were playing with baby dolls for hours on end, and now she's in high school, getting ready to drive. Every time I see her, I have to catch myself from saying the same thing, "I just can't believe how - tall-older-pretty-talented-mature - you've become."
Even though my role as grandma doesn't include watching the 360 app - unfortunately - I will be wondering and worrying just the same. Would I seem like a crazed woman if I called the parents or text the granddaughter every Friday night and ask for the weekend schedule? Maybe it would be worse if I knew where she was going. If I don't ask, I could convince myself she's staying at home watching movies with her parents, and at least be able to go to sleep at night.
Turning 16 is a magical time and her life will now become even busier. It's not a bribe - OK, maybe it is - but I'm going to let her know anytime she needs gas money, just come on over for a little visit. This could be a win-win for all of us. She gets gas money and we get time.
Sandy Turner is a mom, grandma, former caretaker and retired journalist living in Missouri.
