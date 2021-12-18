Anyone who is owned by a cat complains about fur all over the place, and the allergies it aggravates. My husband and I used to say our cat, Zeus - aka "the whitecat" - would "fuzz it up." This means the beast had lain in a spot and left behind a couple of smidgens of fur. But these days, the house is blanketed tufts of white fur. It has gotten so bad that Thursday morning, Chris ran the vacuum before 5 a.m.
What we have come to know as "the balding of the whitecat" began in September, when we were on a trip. Over the past few years, the cat had been getting increasingly vexed when we were gone somewhere other than to work - for the weekend or longer. He expresses his opinion by laying brown eggs in a place where they are sure to be seen: in front of the door, where it will be mooshed into the carpet when we open the door; near the weight bench or on a yoga mat; in front of the toilet in the master bathroom; or most often, behind the bar, where it is spotted immediately.
A friend had been checking on the cat while we were gone for that nine-day stretch, and he never called to report anything unusual. Yet upon our return, we noticed large clumps of fur all over the house. At first, I thought this was a sympathetic reaction: I, too, am losing my hair in my dotage, and at 61, I'm older than the whitecat in human years; he's between 76 and 80. Initially, the fur seemed to be falling off of his primordial pouch. Suspecting it was an allergy, we took him to the vet, who didn't notice the bald patches until I pointed them out. The vet ran blood tests but wound up scratching his head. The white cat suffers from hyperthyroidism, but he had been on medication for over a year; perhaps the fur loss was related to that.
About the same time the balding ensued, the cat began rejecting the Science Diet kibbles he had been eating since kittenhood. We switched him to Fancy Feast out of a can, but he will only eat pate style, and he turns up his nose at fish flavors; only beef and chicken for him. He still hollers for kitty treats; Chris had begun buying Greenies for him earlier in the year, which he chases with gusto. He continues to enjoy human food, which includes chasing and consuming green peas; licking ice cream bowls; and polishing off the egg wash I use for breading.
But the whitecat does not act sick. He still runs up the stairs and screams "WARP!" every morning, then briskly sharpens his nonexistent claws on the wall above the banister. He chases toys and kitty treats when thrown, and since this issue first manifested itself, he has caught three mice. This is always in the wee hours, and he brings them into our bedroom, boasting with a mouth full of mouse until he has our attention, then devouring it as we endure the crunching. He continues to raise his diminishing hackles at strays if he sees them through the storm door. The only other change is weight loss, but that started before his hyperthyroidism diagnosis. From a robust, manly 17 pounds, he is now like any other scrawny old man, with tufted ears and long, nasty toenails, but without spectacles, suspenders, fishing pole or barbershop visits. Turns out, he is his own barber, having taken up a second career along with mousing.
One day, when I was sitting on the couch editing copy, and the cat was perched on the armrest, I kept hearing a popping noise. Out of the corner of my eye, I could see he was grooming himself, but when I turned to look at him straight on, I saw that his hair wasn't falling out on its own; he was pulling it out himself. He would pinch a clump between his teeth, pull, and release. The sound was his stretched skin snapping back like a rubber band. He would then spit out the hair, and go in for another pass. I told him to stop, and he did, with a guilty expression, but when I resumed editing, he resumed hair-pulling.
We made our own diagnosis, based on comments from social media. That's something I warn readers not to do, but in my defense, this isn't about national security, non-citizen voting, inflation, COVID-19 vaxxing or coups at the Capitol. We have several friends with cats that rip out their fur. Most have not been successful in curing this mental illness, but those who have said they gave their cats CBD oil. We asked our pharmacist for a recommendation, and he pointed to a case where formerly illicit products are locked to thwart shoplifters. This oil has to be administered with a rubber bulb and Pasteur pipette, better known as an eye dropper.
Putting a few drops on the food wouldn't work; he doesn't like the raspberry flavor. So trickery was required, and a routine developed. The cat knows he gets a thyroid pill every morning and evening, which he insists be put in a soft kitty-treat "pill pouch." When it's time, the cat asks Chris for the pill, having resigned himself that he must first suffer the indignity of a squirt of oil down his throat. Then he leads Chris into the kitchen to get his Fancy Feast. Afterward, if he mostly cleans his bowl, he gets six Greenies.
We've not yet identified the impetus for this neurosis. Is it a combination of old age, changing tastes, fear of abandonment, or whitecat privilege? Has he become "woke" and decided being "white" isn't cool, and exposing bare pink skin is preferable? Does he need the Oklahoma Legislature to sort things out for him? Or is there something addictive in the Greenies? That seems likely, since he sits for hours by the hutch where they are stored, yowling with increasing urgency.
We're open to suggestions, before the miserable moggie is as pink as the Easter bunny suit in "A Christmas Story."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.