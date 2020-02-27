The concern among Democrats is that superdelegates might revolt against leading candidate Bernie Sanders, again like last time, supplanting their own judgement for the will of the party rank and file.
Democrats espouse a big tent of values: diversity, inclusion, progressive ideas, environmentalism, populism and fiscal responsibility. But look how far right the pendulum has swung since Reagan, and remember that progressives are a coalition, focused on solving a patchwork of big problems. Some pundits predict that regardless of who is nominated, no big changes can overcome the stalemate against lawmaking of Republican lockstep leader Mitch McConnell.
This reminds me of an old Cherokee story: Long ago, there was a powerful priestly ruling class that took whatever it wanted from the Aniyvwiya - the Cherokee people. AniKutani priests had their way with women of the Cherokee villages back East. The people in Cherokee towns were powerless to object because these holy men were intercessaries to the Creator. No one dared stand up to them, until one day, when someone's beloved was made to serve one of them in a most unfair way, the people rose up, and struck down the 'NiKutani priestly class, because their trust had been betrayed. Wherever they were found, these haughty priests were deposed and killed; their culture was obliterated. To this day, Cherokee people remain humble in respect to one another, with a direct connection to our spiritual place - not just to Creator but also to all the natural world and our families. As Cherokees, we know our interdependence on one another and also with creatures of the natural world. That is one way of interpreting the story.
We understand about community teamwork and have a cultural concept about it: GaDuGi. This doesn't have anything to do with bosses or hierarchy. It is leaderless, working together. Many old Cherokee stories are lessons in democracy and society. Cherokees have always respected democracy. Alexis DeTocqueville introduced American Indian tribal democracy to Europe. Democracy came from America to begin with.
Democratic socialism is a way for voters to prioritize: better roads, affordable health care, a little help for families with preschoolers, a good education in public schools, an educated citizenry. For some people, this may be scary. For others, dictators are even scarier, because they are obstacles to the fulfillment of our common dreams and goals. The self-determinism we, as Cherokees, often find so natural and intuitive is based on what we see as the common good. Smash-and-grab corporatocracy takes away from real needs of people. Democratic socialism is about how a rising tide lifts all boats. No one is forced to go to college, but can. No one is forced to go to public schools, but can. And in Oklahoma, there are few unions left, to have struck better health plans than universal health care. Those who want to ensure beyond universal health care can buy more. Fiscal conservatives will get a bonus under democratic socialism: efficiency. By cutting out the middleman, tax dollars achieve more results. Today, many basic governmental functions are contracted to the private sector, thus transferring tax money into shareholders' pockets, where it doesn't recirculate but rather it pools up in the coffers of the investor class.
Retired Boomers today enjoy economic opulence at the expense of future generations. We're prespending in the current economy. Fiscally responsible leaders should be noticing it is time to ask, "What will help us to ease into the changes that will come when Millennial voters outnumber Boomers?" Oops. Millennials, GenXs and GenZs already outnumber Boomers.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
