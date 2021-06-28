Sixty-six Junes ago, a senator saw his national popularity plummet and his career come to a screeching halt after an attorney representing the U.S. Army capped off a short statement with the question: “Have you no sense of decency?” Joseph McCarthy would end up the recipient of a senate censure and die just three years later at age 48.
Earlier this month, Army Gen. Mark Milley responded directly to a member of the U.S. House of Representatives who, instead of hunting communists as McCarthy claimed to be doing in the 1950s, was ostensibly trying to find out why the U.S. military is “woke” and “soft.” Milley did not have a lawyer speaking for him when he gave his response to Matt Gaetz of Florida. He did not need one. His passionate and eloquent response left Gaetz shaking his head and baffled at how to respond. He eventually did so on Twitter, saying, “With Generals like this, it’s no wonder we’ve fought considerably more wars than we’ve won.”
What was it that Gen. Milley said that provoked such an empty and petty response?
Maybe it was when Milley said, “So what is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the Constitution of the United States of America? What caused that? I want to find that out. I want to maintain an open mind here, and I do want to analyze it.” Not only did Gen. Tilley likely strike a nerve with mention of the attack on the Capitol Building, but he likely angered Gaetz further by accurately ascribing the motivation of many of those involved in it. What may have even provoked Gaetz further is that Milley advocated being analytical and having an open mind – two traits that are in no way associated with the congressman from Florida.
It must be mentioned that Gen. Tilley is not perfect and that his capacity for folly was on full display, coincidentally, last June when he accompanied President Trump through Lafayette Square after force had been used to clear protestors. He later apologized for his presence and the perception it created that the military had become involved in politics. Many people were, and many remain, understandably skeptical of that apology.
But with his response to Gaetz, Gen. Milley has demonstrated a desire to learn and professed his belief that having “situational awareness” about people’s thinking, perspectives, and motivations is an important part of leadership. It was refreshing to see an impassioned response from a person promoting dispassionate analysis. That is a difficult balance to rhetorically achieve, but Milley was able to do so. And, from Matt Gaetz’s vantage point, able to do so to devastating effect.
Gen. Milley was so eager to respond he nearly interrupted Gaetz and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who was the Defense Department official who had been answering the questions at that point in the hearing. And it was not Matt Gaetz who gave time to the general to make his comments. It was Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania who yielded part of her time for questioning and comments to allow Milley to provide a concise argument for the need to have leaders by “widely read” and well-informed.
His argument was not as concise as, “Have you no sense of decency?” It may not end up being as well remembered as that previous retort, either. But it was a timely reminder that intellectualism is a valuable tool in governance, and that members of Congress should not pick televised fights with U.S. Army officials in June.
Jason Nichols is the former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
