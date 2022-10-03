COLUMN: Gaetz's aid refusal dishonest

Hurricane Ian inflicted massive damage across a large swath of Florida last week. Ian was a category four storm and generated winds of up to 150 miles per hour.
The death toll will be over 100. The property damage is likely to be in the tens of billions of dollars. It is not yet possible to say whether Ian will surpass Hurricane Andrew in inflation-adjusted costs but it may. Even if Ian doesn't take the top spot in that tragic ranking, it will almost certainly be the second costliest storm in Florida's history. It blew away, or washed away, many homes and businesses and will have a terrible impact on Florida's economy.
Yet, despite being sent to Congress from the State of Florida, Matt Gaetz found a way to vote against a bill that would have provided relief funding for storm victims. There is $18.8 billion set aside in a continuing resolution just passed by Congress and signed by President Biden to assist Alaska, Puerto Rico, and Florida recover from recent disasters. Two of those disasters are connected to Hurricane Ian.
Gaetz voted no on that relief.
Repeat, Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz voted no on a bill that would have provided billions of dollars to his home state to help the people there recover from a natural disaster that overwhelmed state resources.
Then, not long after that vote, Gaetz tweeted that Congress needed to do something to help Florida. I wish I was making this all up, but I am not. Gaetz tried to rationalize his actions by saying there were too many other things in the continuing resolution and many of them were not subjected to the usual committee process. The second point is certainly one that deserves attention and discussion. It in no way justifies voting against the interests of your home state and your own constituents.
Sure, Gaetz represents an area of Florida that wasn't directly impacted by the storm. That is as lame -- and morally bankrupt -- an explanation as those offered by Gaetz. It doesn't explain why 15 other Florida Republicans voted the same way Gaetz did. The only explanation that seems plausible is there are 16 members of Congress from the state of Florida willing to let other Floridians suffer so they make a political and procedural point. It was heartless and cruel.
In Gaetz's case, it was also dishonest. He wants to be able to claim he's trying really hard to get aid to his state, but still be able to portray himself as a champion against the excesses of the federal government. It is difficult to keep finding adjectives that are up to the task of describing what an amoral, self-important poser Matt Gaetz is. Some politicians are just misguided. Others are ignorant. Some are incompetent. Matt Gaetz is a little of each of those. He is also dishonest, callous, and ethically challenged.
A combination of gerrymandering and the natural ideological lean of the area he represents is likely to allow Gaetz to remain in Congress for as long as he would like. About the only thing that might lead to an involuntary end to his time in Congress would be for formal charges to be filed against him for sex trafficking. It appears unlikely that will happen. If the evidence is not sufficient to do so, that is entirely appropriate. But that means he is likely to remain in a position from which he can inflict harm, not just on the country as a whole, but even - and perhaps especially - on his fellow Floridians.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
