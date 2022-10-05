COLUMN: Georgia senate race looking close

Incumbent Reverent Warnock is a squeaky clean politician who assumed the Democratic mantle in a tested-by-fire election where Georgia voters stood in line and waited for hours because, by golly, voters were more determined than gerrymandering Georgia state lawmakers.
He distinguished himself as the first Black senator to represent Georgia at a time when about 32% of Georgians were Black. Even Rev. Warnock’s parents were ministers.
Enter Herschel Walker. Herschel Walker’s name has passed the lips of many a football fan over the decades. Herschel Walker was the last MVP for the New Jersey Generals when the U.S. Football League folded in 1985. He went on to have an admirable NFL career as a running back for the Cowboys, Vikings, Eagles, and Giants. This year, when he stepped into the political limelight, he must have known Georgia is fired up and ready to go to the polls. It remains uncertain whether he can oust Rev. Raphael Warnock, Freshman Senator from Stacy Abrams’ camp. We’ll know on Nov. 8.
But maybe the icon of "Black minister lawmaker" appeals to a larger pool of voters than does "Black athlete who rose meteorically," especially since the latter is dogged by a reputation as putative father of many children-on-the-side who had an absentee father. This week’s bombshell was a credible ex-girlfriend who documented that the football star sent her a "get well" card with a check for just about the same amount of money as she had just spent on an abortion.
Walker claims to be pro-life, but buying his girlfriend an abortion will be off-putting for his own Georgia base. It is a hypocrisy problem to be pro-life in the abstract, by someone who avails himself of his own "good reason" not to have a child out of wedlock. Having illegitimate children is not a very mainstream Republican practice. Anyway, there are not that many Black Republicans left who ascribe to the view that the Party of Lincoln didn’t lose its proud claim to the moral high ground when it lauded Donald Trump as its party leader.
Trump has his own history of girlfriend problems that occurred while he was married and relationships that don’t instill confidence in his family values. Remember when Trump’s attorney went to prison for paying off a Trump ex-girlfriend to keep her mum about an extramarital affair? In essence, Trump’s man took a prison sentence that kept Trump out of legal hot water, even though by then, Attorney Michael Cohen was ashamed and disgusted by his own allegiance to Trump.
Warnock is leading in the polls by a thin 2.1% margin, but that political race is still way too close to bank on it. About 7.5% of votes haven’t solidified. So on election day, just like last time in Georgia, that decisive Senate seat is subject to a big "voter turnout" equation. As a candidate from the party that doesn’t much like to encourage voting, Walker may fade toward the last few weeks as remaining uncommitted voters pick their choice.
In 2008, Walker claimed to an interviewer he had “disassociative disorder,” which caused him to have over a dozen distinct multiple personalities and prevented him from remembering when he put a gun to his ex-wife’s head, as she claimed when they lived in Irving, Texas.
Warnock is well liked in the Senate, and is a credit to Georgia. We can be certain that if Walker wins we will not be able to say those things about him.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.